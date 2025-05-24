When does John Wick Ballerina bundle release in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Following the latest blog post, Activision announced the John Wick Ballerina bundle for the upcoming Season of Warzone and Black Ops 6. This bundle is a part of the crossover between Call of Duty and the latest movie, John Wick: Ballerina, offering various items, including two Ana de Armas operators.

Ad

This article highlights the release date of the John Wick Ballerina Bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

When is the John Wick Ballerina Bundle releasing in Warzone and Black Ops 6?

The John Wick Ballerina bundle will be released on June 3, 2025. This date was confirmed by attendees at the global premiere of the Ballerina movie in the UK. Thankfully, players get a chance to get their hands on Ana de Armas' operator before the Ballerina event, which is from June 5 to 12.

Ad

Trending

The John Wick Ballerina bundle in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

The Ballerina bundle will contain various items, including three Legendary weapon blueprints, weapon charm, calling card, emotes, and more. Interestingly, the two Ana de Armas operators will feature her own voice line, which players can witness in their gameplay. Although the bundle features two operators named “Eve Macarro” and “Ruska Rogue," players can only choose one of them.

Ad

Check out: When does the World Series of Warzone 2025 begin?

While the pricing has yet to be confirmed, based on previous trends, the bundle is expected to be around 2400 CP, which is equivalent to approximately $20. Additionally, players can participate in the upcoming Ballerina event that brings various rewards from the John Wick universe in the game. Players can join through any mode, including Multiplayer, Zombie, and Warzone, and earn various rewards for free.

Ad

Check out the links below for more Call of Duty guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More