When does World Series of Warzone 2025 begin?

The World Series of Warzone 2025 is set to kick off on June 20, 2025. The series will begin with a grand in-game open that will run until June 22, 2025. However, these dates only apply to the regions of North America and EMEA, which will see an in-game open. For the Expansion Regions, including APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South, the starting date will be July 5, 2025.

This article will go over all the important dates for World Series of Warzone 2025 and explain some basic rules of the competition.

World Series of Warzone 2025: Dates and details

The official notice for the World Series of Warzone 2025 was released on May 23, 2025. Here are the start and end dates for all the regions ahead of the tournament:

North America and EMEA: June 20, 2025 - June 22, 2025

June 20, 2025 - June 22, 2025 APAC, LATAM North, and LATAM South: July 5, 2025 - July 6, 2025.

The way teams qualify for further stages is also different for the regions. While NA and EMEA will get to participate in an in-game open, this will not be the case for APAC and LATAM-based teams.

These players will have to qualify through regional online private matches in order to get a spot in the World Series of Warzone 2025 Global Final. Furthermore, interested trios must sign up and have a FACEIT account before June 22, 2025.

The matches will be played out in Verdansk, re-released in Season 3 of Warzone and Black Ops 6. For trios in NA and EMEA, the in-game open will run from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM PT (4:00 PM to 10:00 PM UTC) on the given dates. Your top 10 best scores will count towards your team score as you compete.

Here are some details regarding the other regions from the official announcement:

"In LATAM North and LATAM South, 200 trios will compete in 3 rounds of custom lobby matchups. In APAC, 100 trios will compete in 2 rounds of custom lobby matchups."

The rulesets are different for different regions. However, in the end, only 150 players from around the world will get the chance to compete for the World Series of Warzone Champions and a piece of the $1 million prize pool.

