Forgotten Black Ops Cold War feature could return with Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded

A long-forgotten Black Ops Cold War feature could come back with Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded. According to a report by @crazhfty on X, the music player as seen in BOCW might join Black Ops 6 in Season 4 Reloaded. The feature was introduced with BOCW and later appeared in Modern Warfare 2 (2022).
It allowed users to customize the music playlist for the menu and matches, and the feature could now return to the latest Call of Duty title with the mid-season update in Season 4.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Music player could be returning in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded
As per @crazhfty on X, the music player will return with Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded. The report also claims the feature will be exclusive for the Black Ops 6 game modes (Multiplayer and Zombies) and won't join Warzone anytime soon.
For those unaware, the music player in Black Ops Cold War allowed players to select a custom music playlist for their game. These tracks could be obtained from the Battle Pass or by collecting tapes in the Zombies mode. Based on one's tastes, users could customize how and what musical tracks would play during their time in the game, be it in the menus or matches.
Later, the feature also made its way to Modern Warfare 2 (2022). However, it was lacking in several aspects, and the most notable problem was that there was only one main track called Hans Zimmer Score, which could be obtained by purchasing the Hans Zimmer MW2 Music Pack Bundle.
Now, the new report suggests the music player could be coming in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded as well. However, Activision has not shared anything regarding this.
That covers everything fans need to know about the returning feature in Black Ops 6 Season 4 Reloaded.
