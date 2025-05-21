Ana De Armas joins Call of Duty as a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Call of Duty has officially revealed Season 4 for both Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and it’s packed with new content, including weapons, events, cosmetics, and major crossovers. Among all the exciting additions, one reveal has caught everyone by surprise: Ana De Armas is joining the game as a brand-new Operator. Yes, the Hollywood star will be featured in Call of Duty as part of a special in-game event.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Ana De Armas entering Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.

Ana De Armas features as Eve Macarro from Ballerina in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

Ana De Armas will appear in-game as Eve Macarro, the character she plays in the upcoming action-thriller movie Ballerina, a spinoff set in the John Wick universe. This collaboration between Call of Duty and the film studio is meant to promote the movie, which will be released on June 6, 2025.

The game has been consistently introducing such interesting crossovers lately, such as the recent addition of Seth Rogan as an Operator.

In the movie, Eve is a deadly assassin on a mission to avenge her father by targeting powerful enemies of the High Table. That same graceful yet lethal energy of hers is brought into the game through a themed bundle.

The Tracer Pack: Ballerina bundle will include two different Operator skins for Ana De Armas’ Eve character:

Eve Macarro: An elegant red sequin dress.

An elegant red sequin dress. Ruska Rogue: A sleek black assassin outfit.

The bundle also features three Legendary Weapon Blueprints with High Table Coin-themed Tracers and Death Effects:

Relevé : AK-74 Assault Rifle

: AK-74 Assault Rifle Plié : Saug SMG

: Saug SMG Arabesque: 9MM PM Pistol

In addition, the bundle comes with the flashy “Dance With Death” Finishing Move and several cosmetics:

Pirouette Emote

Keepsake Weapon Charm

Animated Caged Grace Emblem

Animated Pas de Deux Calling Card

Take a Bow Loading Screen

Alongside the Operator bundle, Call of Duty will also host a limited-time Ballerina event across the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone modes. The event will run from June 5, 2025, to June 12, 2025, and feature 10 unique rewards for gamers to earn.

That's everything you need to know about the Ana De Armas Operator in Call of Duty. Whether you're a fan of her work or the John Wick franchise, or simply want some new stylish gear, this crossover certainly brings some flair to add to your lineup.

