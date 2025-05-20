Call of Duty teases Season 4 Battle Pass for Warzone and Black Ops 6, and fan-favorite Operators are returning

Call of Duty has officially teased the upcoming Season 4 for Warzone and Black Ops 6, and it looks quite promising. A new blog post on the game’s website offers a sneak peek into the narrative and returning characters Stitch and Russell Adler. The story continues from past events with a unique twist – fans could unfold a brand new perspective on the in-game events.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know so far about Call of Duty Season 4.

Call of Duty Season 4: Everything we know

Season 4’s story picks up with a major twist in the lore. Stitch, who was last seen locked away in a remote CIA black site, is broken out of prison by his former nemesis, Russell Adler. Interestingly, the same man who once captured and blinded Stitch now needs his help to track down a group named Pantheon moles.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

This uneasy alliance is a big moment for the Black Ops narrative, as both Operators share a long and violent history. Long ago, Adler raided Rebirth Island to stop the Nova 6 gas operation, which was led by Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Stich was then interrogated by him without mercy and was locked up for years.

But with a new threat rising, Adler believes Stitch’s inside knowledge and skillset might be more useful than anyone else's.

Ad

Stitch will be a featured Operator in the Call of Duty Season 4 Battle Pass. By purchasing the Battle Pass, players instantly unlock the Supermax skin, which features him fresh out of prison in his iconic mask. Players will also unlock a Legendary Emote, COD Points, and a Weapon Blueprint.

Players who upgrade to BlackCell will get the Supermax BlackCell skin variant, featuring glowing effects and chains. The later pages of the Battle Pass will also unlock the Yard Dog skin and many other cosmetic items.

Ad

Furthermore, Adler will be featured in the Battle Pass. Players can unlock the Truth Chaser and Truth Chaser BlackCell skins for him on page 12 of the pass.

That's all we know about the upcoming season so far. While the exact release day of this season remains unknown, the full roadmap will be revealed via an official blog on May 31, 2025.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More