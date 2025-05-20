Call of Duty teases Season 4 Battle Pass for Warzone and Black Ops 6, and fan-favorite Operators are returning

Call of Duty has officially teased the upcoming Season 4 for Warzone and Black Ops 6, and it looks quite promising. A new blog post on the game’s website offers a sneak peek into the narrative and returning characters Stitch and Russell Adler. The story continues from past events with a unique twist – fans could unfold a brand new perspective on the in-game events.
On that note, here’s everything we know so far about Call of Duty Season 4.
Call of Duty Season 4: Everything we know
Season 4’s story picks up with a major twist in the lore. Stitch, who was last seen locked away in a remote CIA black site, is broken out of prison by his former nemesis, Russell Adler. Interestingly, the same man who once captured and blinded Stitch now needs his help to track down a group named Pantheon moles.
This uneasy alliance is a big moment for the Black Ops narrative, as both Operators share a long and violent history. Long ago, Adler raided Rebirth Island to stop the Nova 6 gas operation, which was led by Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin. Stich was then interrogated by him without mercy and was locked up for years.
But with a new threat rising, Adler believes Stitch’s inside knowledge and skillset might be more useful than anyone else's.
Stitch will be a featured Operator in the Call of Duty Season 4 Battle Pass. By purchasing the Battle Pass, players instantly unlock the Supermax skin, which features him fresh out of prison in his iconic mask. Players will also unlock a Legendary Emote, COD Points, and a Weapon Blueprint.
Players who upgrade to BlackCell will get the Supermax BlackCell skin variant, featuring glowing effects and chains. The later pages of the Battle Pass will also unlock the Yard Dog skin and many other cosmetic items.
Furthermore, Adler will be featured in the Battle Pass. Players can unlock the Truth Chaser and Truth Chaser BlackCell skins for him on page 12 of the pass.
That's all we know about the upcoming season so far. While the exact release day of this season remains unknown, the full roadmap will be revealed via an official blog on May 31, 2025.
