Modern Warfare 4 to reportedly have a brand-new Infinity Ward engine in 2027

According to recent leaks, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 is expected to feature a completely new game engine developed by Infinity Ward, set for release in 2027. Over the past few months, numerous leaks about the next COD title have surfaced, generating much excitement among fans. The latest leak has been shared by @CODWarfareForum on X. They also credited reputable data miner @TheGhostOfHope for additional information.
That said, here's everything we know about the rumor regarding the upcoming Call of Duty game engine so far.
Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 could switch to IW 10 game engine in 2027
A recent claim from some renowned leakers in the CoD community suggests that Modern Warfare 4, codenamed "REX," as well as Warzone 3, will transition from the current IW 9.0 engine to a new IW 10 engine. This aligns with Infinity Ward's tradition of introducing a new engine version with each major release. Currently, all Call of Duty titles operate on IW 9.0, which debuted with MW II in 2022. The same engine is used in the current season of Black Ops 6.
Evidence of the IW 10 engine has reportedly been found in game files and model data, which indicates that it's actively being developed. @TheGhostOfHope mentioned that Infinity Ward aims to recapture the visual fidelity achieved in Modern Warfare 2019, addressing community feedback about the current-gen graphics.
Interestingly, discussions about the IW 10 engine date back to December 2024, when another data miner, @needlessrelic16, hinted at its development during the production of Black Ops 6. Although the game still utilizes an upgraded version of IW 9.0, these early leaks further support the fact that IW 10 is closer than ever.
For now, official confirmation regarding the matter is pending. That said, the consistent pattern of engine upgrades (and also considering the credibility of the leak sources) suggests that Modern Warfare 4 will likely showcase the new IW 10 engine.
