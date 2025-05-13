Is Modern Warfare 2 (2022) worth playing in 2025?

Yes, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is worth playing in 2025. However, not all modes are equally impressive. MW2 has three game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops. All of them deliver unique gameplay experiences, but also have their fair share of pros and cons. Hence, as we proceed with this article, I will share my thoughts about each mode and whether you should be spending your time therein.

So, without any further ado, let's take a quick look at all the game modes, and how they fare in 2025.

Is the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Campaign worth playing in 2025?

Yes, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Campaign is absolutely worth playing in 2025. It picks up the storyline where MW 2019 left off, giving a better glimpse into all the characters. The 2022 Campaign also sees the return of iconic Ghost and a brand new character, Alejandro Vargas. All the characters were well-written and certainly deserve some appreciation.

Although the story isn't that great, it exposes the player to some unique set pieces and mission types, unlike anything seen in the series before. Furthermore, it was a game built on the latest iteration of IW engine for the time, showing off its graphical capabilities. This made the campaign a visually appealing delight.

So to sum up, impressive visuals, fun and deep characters, unique mission design, and significant gameplay improvements made Modern Warfare 2 Campaign stand out, and to this day, it is one of my favorite COD Campaigns. That said, the story is lackluster and doesn't do every other component accompanying it any justice. Still, the game is worth playing for the Campaign.

Is the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Multiplayer worth playing in 2025?

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Multiplayer, unfortunately, isn't worth playing. If you are looking to specifically level up Warzone MW2 weapons or unlock their camos, it's fine. But as a dedicated Multiplayer experience, it's a poor execution. In fact, it also hosts one of the worst Multiplayer maps in modern Call of Duty games. But it doesn't imply the mode is bad because of the maps.

No, the mode does not play well because of the gameplay changes that Infinity Ward pushed with it. The developers wanted the game to behave more realistically. This resulted in several changes to the movement to make it more grounded.

Compared to 2019 Modern Warfare, the game was slowed down, overall TTK was increased, and this made the game feel sluggish.

Needless to say, fans weren't having fun with it. Sure, the goal of MW2's developers was to create a more realistic experience, but the execution was so poor that these changes backfired and led to disappointed fans. If you enjoy arcade-like Call of Duty games, which these are, then Modern Warfare 2 will be a hard skip.

Is the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Special Ops worth playing in 2025?

Yes, Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Special Ops is worth playing in 2025. Spec Ops or Special Ops were divided into two categories: Raids and missions. Both of them delivered unique experiences. Missions were simple Spec Ops modes from earlier iterations of Infinity Ward games, where players must survive waves of AI enemies.

Raid is a part of Special Ops, but with additional improvements. The game mode continues the storyline of the MW2 Campaign.

Three players can team up and play through these Raids missions, which involve a lot of gunfights, puzzle solving, and teamwork. Unlike Spec Ops missions, it was not just for surviving waves of enemies and seeing who could get to higher rounds. It took a different approach and was a complete co-op narrative experience, which featured characters from the Campaign and essentially built on its storyline for the complete experience.

Furthermore, you can also unlock unique rewards for completing Raid missions in the mode. So yes, Spec Ops, especially Raids in Modern Warfare 2, is worth your time.

That covers just about everything that you need to know about all the game modes that Modern Warfare 2 has to offer, and which ones are worth your time. The game is now also available on the Xbox Game Pass, and if you want to give it a shot, you can do so with ease without paying the full price.

