Why Call of Duty should bring back Weekly Challenges for Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty should definitely work on bringing back Weekly Challenges to Black Ops 6 and Warzone, as both games stand to benefit from them. Before we explain our suggestion, let us first discuss what Weekly Challenges are. Introduced with Modern Warfare 3 (2023), Call of Duty pushed a set of special tasks that needed completion every week.
Each week brought seven tasks for each primary mode (Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone), and completing them awarded players XP. But that was not all. If a player could complete any five out of the seven challenges in any game mode, they would earn unique items, which, in the case of MW3, were mostly new Aftermarket Parts for the weapons.
Moreover, if players completed all the Weekly Challenges for eight weeks straight, they would earn a new Camo or Blueprint. Now that we have discussed how these Weekly Challenges used to work, let's explore why Call of Duty needs to add them to their latest games.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
How Black Ops 6 and Warzone could benefit from Weekly Challenges
Black Ops 6 and Warzone could benefit from Weekly Challenges because of just one metric - engagement. In the past, Weekly Challenges would keep players hooked to the game and have them coming back every week, trying to complete these challenges. Mind you, not all of them were a walk in the park, and some challenges required players to pour in hours to complete them.
This ensured that the game doesn't become stale. However, it wasn't just the engaging nature of the challenges that pushed players to complete them, but also the rewards they brought. Players were awarded not only with XP, but also with new in-game items, which were, despite being free, of decent quality. Hence, the grind was justified for MW3, and it led to more engagement with the games.
There was something new every day that players could look forward to. However, that is not the case with Black Ops 6 and Warzone right now. We are currently in Season 3 Reloaded, and we, as players, are already tired of everything these titles have to offer.
The events that Black Ops 6 is pushing for engagement don't really bring anything interesting for the player. Everything good in these events tends to be locked down behind a paywall, asking players to upgrade to the Premium Tier for access.
For instance, in the recent High Art event, which added Seth Rogen, most of the appealing rewards, including the Seth Rogen Operator, were locked behind the Premium Tier, which was priced at $10. Things like these tend to frustrate players who expect more value from a $70 game.
Over time, these things take a toll on the players. The game starts becoming stale, and players begin to find alternatives. On top of that, rampant cheating, problems with servers, bugs, and glitches aren't helping the situation at all. The result of all these issues? Losing players.
According to a new report, Call of Duty has lost 2 million players since 2023. Just for a quick comparison, Black Ops 6 was available via Xbox Game Pass since launch day, making the game more accessible for many. Even then, games like MW3, which were despised for being a DLC, had better figures in terms of players. This was likely because MW3 kept players engaged with Weekly Challenges, fun events, unique modes, and the developers listened to what their community wanted.
Unfortunately, that isn't the case with Black Ops 6. The developers are focusing on delivering more paid content in their games with new store bundles or event items that require additional purchases. To make things worse, the base or standard edition of BO6 is still officially listed at $70.
So what's the solution moving forward? In our opinion, the Weekly Challenges are an underrated aspect that the developers forgot about. We believe introducing them back to the games, along with unique rewards, would make fans of the series want to come back and keep them engaged.
If Call of Duty wants Black Ops 6 and Warzone players to stay invested, they need to focus less on frivolous monetization and more on what made Modern Warfare 3 loved by many: finding ways to keep the players engaged and rewarding them for engagement. That said, the simplest way to go about achieving these objectives for Black Ops 6 and Warzone is by re-introducing Weekly Challenges.
