Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: Verdansk changes, High Trip Resurgence, bug fixes, and more

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for the COD battle royale has brought plethora of changes to the game. From verdansk getting the iconic train back to brand new LTMs, the latest update will feature a bunch of new things. After Verdansk's release in Season 3, Call of Duty has seen a massive surge in the playerbase and the mid-season update is also bringing Ranked Play on the map as well.

If you want to learn about the entire Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes, read below.

Warzone Season 3 Relaoded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Warzone in Season 3 Reloaded update:

Events

High Art

Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone during this event to unlock rewards such as the new Ladra Submachine Gun.

Activation Dates: May 1 to 15

May 1 to 15 Blaze of Glory

Collect Blaze Bucks dropped by eliminated enemies and found in supply caches in Call of Duty: Warzone. Redeem your bucks for rewards, including the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the “Highly Decorated” Weapon Camo.

Activation Dates: May 6 to 15

Maps

Verdansk

Train Station (East Wing Access)

The previously sealed east wing of the Train Station is now open, offering increased loot opportunities and new flanking routes.

Moving Train

The iconic Verdansk train is back. It now features a respawning Recon Contract – if you choo-choo-choose to take on the mission.

Vertical Ascenders

Ascenders have been reintroduced across Verdansk, matching their placement in the original Season 05 and current Plunder layout.

Vertical Ascenders provide new traversal and engagement options across familiar power positions. We’ll continue monitoring combat flow and weapon performance to determine if adjustments are needed, whether that means removing unnecessary ascenders or adding them to areas that remain difficult to access.

Also read, Every weapon buff and nerf in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

New Weapons

Ladra Submachine Gun (New Weapon)

Submachine Gun (New Weapon) Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire, excellent range, and low recoil.

Acquirable via High Art Event Reward

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket (N ew ****Conversion Kit)

ew ****Conversion Kit) Converts the Goblin Mk2 Assault Rifle into a fully automatic weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. Splash damage capabilities come at the expense of bullet velocity and rate of fire. Equips a new default Barrel and Magazine.

Acquirable via Event Reward

Modes

High Trip Resurgence (Limited-Time Mode)

Experience the classic Resurgence ruleset with special narration and gameplay boosts designed to incinerate your opponents.

Map :

: Verdansk

Squad Size:

Quads

Player Count:

120 Players

Massive Resurgence (Limited-Time Mode)

Engage in rapid-fire combat with Resurgence mechanics, allowing continuous redeployment while the Resurgence timer is active.

Map:

Verdansk

Squad Size:

Quads

Player Count:

120 Players

Ranked Play

With the re-introduction of our ranked seasons in this patch, we’re introducing a number of different changes to the ranked ecosystem to coincide with the new map, aimed at retaining in large the pacing and progression structure, while allowing for the other adjustments that are needed. Here’s a brief summary of the details you’ll find below:

150 Players

With our return to Verdansk, Battle Royale Ranked Play is increasing its player count to 150 players, which of course means 50 Teams in the match.

New SR Values

To maintain the overall pacing and progression of the ranked ecosystem, we’ve tuned the SR values to better reflect the larger map, Season 03’s changes to gameplay as well as general game economy. The overall outcome of this tuning is such that your progress through ranked should be very similar in terms of time investment, with slightly higher difficulties in the very top ends (High Iridescent, top 250).

We have also raised the SR Cap per match for eliminations to 200, instead of 150.

Restrictions Adjustments

We’re mirroring the ban on Bandolier and the Ammo Satchel, and disabled known perks that are counter to the goals we want to facilitate with ranked. At the same time, with Verdansk’s identity revolving so heavily around vehicle usage we have unrestricted launchers so they can be used to effectively counter any vehicle dominance. Alertness has also been removed from the restricted perk list.

As an additional callout – we have added the Trophy system to the buystation to enable planning for a safer vehicle rotation.

Unlocking Ranked Play

In order to access this mode, players must place amongst the top squads in at least 20 matches to be eligible to queue up and begin climbing the ranks.

In this case, “Top Placement” is defined as finishing among the Top 6 teams in Resurgence or the Top 15 teams in Battle Royale. Battle Royale Casual or Bootcamp does not progress your Top Placements.

Other Gameplay Adjustments

The starting circle is more centered, enabling more playspace on drop, but extreme circle ends can still occur.

Trophy system is added to the buystation inventory to enable a more protected vehicle rotation.

With the start of Season 03 Reloaded, we will be setting players across the board back to Bronze.

Loot & Economy

Updated Ground Loot Weapons

Ground loot weapons have been revised to better align with each weapon’s core role by removing incompatible or underperforming attachments.

Certain weapon builds have been added or removed from the loot pool to improve overall variety and balance.

Slight adjustments have been made to weapon class distribution, including a reduction in the frequency of Snipers and Pistols found in ground loot.

High Value Loot Zones

Each season, three POIs across Verdansk will be designated as High Value Loot Zones, offering increased loot density. For Season 03 Reloaded, the active High Value Loot Zones are: Train Station, Superstore, and Military Base – prime locations for early Hot Drops.

High-value loot zones are now marked by a distinct color in the POI name during infiltration, the tactical map, and the compass when inside the zone.

The cooldown for Ammo Restock Depots in Plunder has been increased from 5 seconds to 20 seconds.

Movement

Movement Speed While Plating

Movement speed while inserting armor plates has been standardized. Whether using the normal animation or the one-handed animation granted by Quick Fix, your movement speed will now align with the weapon you had equipped when you began plating.

Previously, plating had a fixed movement speed that could be faster or slower than the weapon you were holding. Now, if you’re plating with a melee weapon equipped, your movement will match that weapon’s speed. The same applies to other weapon classes – for example, plating with an LMG equipped will now retain the slower movement speed associated with LMGs.

Equipment

Lethal

Drill Charge

The explosion radius increased from 3 meters to 5 meters.

Inner explosion damage increased from 155 to 200.

Outer explosion damage increased from 39 to 100.

Drill Charge has been underperforming relative to other lethal equipment. These updates aim to increase its effectiveness and bring it more in line with peers. We will continue to monitor its usage and impact.

C4

The middle to inner explosion radius increased from 3m to 5m.

Inner explosion damage increased from 225 to 250.

Middle explosion damage increased from 112 to 180.

Slight increase to the speed at which you can detonate the device after throwing it.

Slight adjustments to throw velocity.

These changes are designed to reward accurate throws and improve responsiveness, making C4 a more viable and skill-based option.

Spring Mine

Inner explosion damage reduced from 275 to 250.

This minor reduction gives players more opportunity to react while still preserving the mine’s lethality. Remember: crouching reduces mine damage by 50%, and going prone reduces it by 75%.

Blast Trap

Increased the Detonation delay from 0.75 seconds to 1 second.

This adjustment provides a slightly longer window for counterplay when triggered unexpectedly. We’ll continue monitoring Blast Trap performance for further tuning in Warzone.

Tactical

Stim Shot

Speed increase reduced from 15% to 8%.

The Stim Shot’s primary purpose is health regeneration, with a secondary role as a movement enhancer. In recent updates, its speed boost began to overshadow its healing function. This adjustment helps re-center its role within the gameplay loop.

Experimental Gas

No longer deals tick damage.

Following the gas size adjustments introduced at the start of Black Ops 6, we found the combination of debuff, area coverage, and damage to be underwhelming. By removing its damage entirely, we’re shifting Tacticals toward a clearer identity: no-damage or low-damage utility.

Contracts

Big Game Bounty

The Big Game Bounty Contract has returned to Battle Royale. Track down and eliminate a high-performing squad for greater rewards – high risk, high reward.

Adjustments

Supply Run Contract

Squadmates who are dead at the time a Supply Run is completed will now also receive the Fire Sale reward.

Killstreaks

Adjustments

Sentry

Effective range increased from 50m to 100m.

Minor increase to max turn speed.

Lifetime increased from 90 seconds to 100 seconds.

Increased max damage from 10 to 12.

When reintroducing the Sentry Gun to Warzone, we aimed to ensure it remained effective without feeling like a substitute for an additional player. These updates enhance its responsiveness in close-quarters engagements while expanding its reach to longer distances, making it more noticeable and reactive without becoming overwhelming.

Bunker Buster

Explosive inner damage reduced from 300 to 290.

Removed damage from gas.

These adjustments aim to slightly reduce the Bunker Buster’s total lethality while improving consistency in its area-of-effect interactions.

UAV

Audible callout on activation of a UAV for enemies has been tightened up with the UX indicator (red box around minimap).

Previously, the callout was designed to alert players that a UAV had been activated nearby – regardless of whether they were inside its detection radius. Now, the audio callout will only trigger if you are currently within UAV coverage when it is activated. If you enter the UAV’s range afterward, only the red minimap border will appear, reducing confusion and improving clarity.

Perks

Adjustments

Low Profile

Prone and crouch movement speed increased from 20% to 30%.

Bomb Squad

Damage reduction increased from 20% to 30%.

Survivor

Health regeneration delay increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Survivor continues to be a highly selected perk. This slight delay maintains its strength while improving balance across the perk ecosystem.

Reactive Armor

Armor regeneration speed increased by 50%.

Once regeneration begins, armor will now fully regenerate up to 75 armor (half of the total pool) within 25 seconds if no plates are equipped.

Tracker

Tracker outlines have been refined with thinner lines to improve visual clarity.

This change aligns with broader visual updates to reduce clutter. Reminder: Tracker is countered by the Cold-Blooded Perk.

Operators

Favoriting Operators

Players can mark Operators as favorites.

There is a cap on the number of Operators that can be favorited: players will receive a notification upon reaching this limit.

Random Operator Selection

Players can now enable a “Random Operator” option, allowing the game to select a different Operator each time they load in.

If favorites are set, players have the option to randomize exclusively among their favorites.

Players can select up to a maximum of 20 operators to randomize from.

Random Skin Selection

Within each Operator’s customization menu, players can enable the “Random Skin” option.

Each time an Operator is selected, a different owned skin will be applied.

If favorite skins are set, the random selection will be limited to those skins.

Players can select up to 10 skins to randomize from for a single operator.

UI/UX

New

Loadout Marker Icon (Quality of Life)

A blue Loadout Drop icon will now appear in the squad widget when your team has enough cash to purchase a Loadout at a Buy Station.

Damage Closes Buystation Menu Setting (Quality of Life)

Players can now toggle whether the Buy Station menu automatically closes upon taking damage. This setting is off by default. When enabled, the menu will close immediately when the player receives incoming damage.

Killfeed Duration Setting (Quality of Life)

(Quality of Life) A new setting allows players to customize how long killfeed messages remain visible on screen after a killfeed update.

Adjustments

Attachment Filter for Modern Warfare Weapons (Quality of Life)

An improved attachment filtering system has been added for Modern Warfare weapons. This enhancement introduces category-specific filters to streamline the attachment selection process, making it easier to navigate large inventories and quickly find the desired attachments.

Death Recap Widget ( Quality of Life)

Quality of Life) The Death Recap system has been expanded in Season 03 Reloaded to provide clearer insight into the conditions that contributed to your death. New indicators include:

Affected by Heartbeat Sensor: Indicates the enemy detected your position with the heartbeat sensor equipment.

Indicates the enemy detected your position with the heartbeat sensor equipment. Affected by Body Shield on Teammate: Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who was shielded by an enemy.

Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who was shielded by an enemy. Affected by Resurgence Mark: Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who died in the Resurgence game mode.

Indicates your position was revealed by a teammate who died in the Resurgence game mode. Affected by Prox Alarm: Indicated your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm tactical equipment.

Indicated your position was revealed by a Prox Alarm tactical equipment. Affected by Most Wanted Target: Indicate your position was revealed by opting into the Most Wanted Contract.

Indicate your position was revealed by opting into the Most Wanted Contract. Nearby Grenade Notification (Quality of Life)

The grenade warning icon now fades slightly when the player is no longer in direct line of sight of the active grenade, providing a more intuitive visual cue.

Damage Overlay Opacity Quality of Life

Quality of Life The full-screen red damage overlay triggered by armor damage has had its opacity reduced by 50%, creating a less visually intense experience when under fire.

Double Killstreak Overwrite Notification (Quality of Life)

When two enemy Killstreaks are activated within three seconds of each other, the second notification will now interrupt and replace the first. This ensures both are delivered promptly, and players can react appropriately.

Previously, the second notification would wait for the first to finish, often resulting in delayed awareness.

Death Skull Icon Improvements (Quality of Life)

(Quality of Life) The death skull icon has been adjusted to scale more appropriately with distance. It will now appear larger when close by, making it easier to spot, while taking up less screen space when viewed from afar.

This change builds on an earlier update that added the skull icon to help players identify where they died and recover their loadouts. Based on feedback, we’ve fine-tuned the scaling to reduce visual clutter at long range.

Vehicles

New

TRIUMPH TF 250-X Dirt Bike

A brand-new vehicle type hits Verdansk: the TRIUMPH TF 250-X Dirt Bike. Designed for quick getaways and high-speed flanks, this single-seat ride boasts impressive acceleration and top speed, but at the cost of lower durability.

Adjustments

Heli

Adjusted the weight class from medium-light to light. This adjusts how explosives and launchers interact with the Heli.

Launchers (including JOKR) 1 hit.

Grenades (including C4) 1 hit.

Traps 1 hit.

Thermite 10 ticks.

Heli Passenger View Angles

Players can now look around with more freedom than before, and are less restricted in tracking targets below the vehicle.

Audio

Vehicles

Revised and rebalanced the volumes of vehicle engine, suspension, chassis, tire surface/skids, water, impact, hit-marker, and horn sounds.

Challenges

Removed Unavailable Daily Challenges

The following Daily Challenges have been removed as they were not progressable in all modes:

SAM/Sentry Turret Challenge

Counter-UAV (CUAV) Challenge

Stickerbook Challenge Fixes

Improved filtering to ensure all Stickerbook Challenges are now progressable in Ranked Battle Royale.

All challenges referencing Battle Royale now also track in Battle Royale Casual.

Armory Unlock Update

Added the JAK Devastator as an Armory Challenge unlock.

Stickerbook Challenge Updates

The following challenges have been updated for consistency and/or progression tracking:

Career — Seasoned Soldier

Royale Ripper

Battle Buster

Career — Warzone Tactician

Load Up

Career — Popping Off

Fearless Warrior

Career — Dark Ops

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED]

Prestige 5

Intel Hoarder

Follow Through

Come At Me

Mobile Shopper

New Toys

Prestige 8

Contender

Prestige 9

Silent and Deadly

Axed

Prestige Master

Ultimate Victory

Not a Fluke

Lock the Win

Daily Challenge Updates

Top 10 Placement

Top 5 Placement

Top 10 Placement with 10 Eliminations

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Scavenger bags could be picked up by players other than the intended recipient after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger did not grant the correct amount of maximum ammunition.

Fixed an issue where Ghost was applying default values instead of the intended configuration after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the Ghost perk’s grace period was not correctly set to 3 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the required movement speed for Ghost activation was not correctly set to 35 (equivalent to crawling or faster) after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue while using Bomb Squad where all explosives were incorrectly capped at 150 damage. Explosives can now deal up to 300 damage as originally intended after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Audio

Fixed headshot kill indicator sounding higher pitch than expected on the classic hitmarker preset after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed classic hit markers being quieter than intended after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Miscelleanous

Fixed an issue where Thermite’s tick rate could be significantly faster than intended.

Fixed an issue where the Gulag notification for a squadmate entering or leaving did not play correctly after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the MX Guardian could incorrectly equip Dragon’s Breath rounds after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue causing an unintended burst of velocity when exiting an ascender after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where jumping onto a ladder could trigger an unintended burst of velocity.

Fixed an issue where opening the scoreboard during exfil could result in the loss of the user interface after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the Scavenger perk could incorrectly grant more than the maximum reserve ammunition after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where gas visual effects could appear in Plunder before the Choke Hold public event was active after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where weapon loot cards sometimes appeared off-center from the weapon model after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the outline on Legendary Supply Crates would disappear after using a Supply UAV after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where item pings from squadmates would not appear after closing the Buy Station UI after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck on a black screen if they were in the Winner’s Circle when the match ended after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the Trophy System was missing its idle sound effects after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where target dummies in the Firing Range could become stuck after being killed after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue where the speed boost from the Resolute perk would not be properly removed after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed an issue that caused the Gas Mask icon in the squad widget to disappear when picking up a replacement after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

That covers everything you needed to know about Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes. Check out our other Call of Duty related news and guides:

