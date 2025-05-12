Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island

Using the Kar98K, one can build the best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. It is one of the most lethal weapons in the game for long-range engagements. The firearm is already quite strong in Battle Royale, but in Rebirth Island, due to the map's small size, the Kar98K can one-shot targets across the map, and is the better pick over the HDR.
Although the HDR is more powerful than the Kar98K and is overall the better pick for long-range engagements, it doesn't do too well in Rebirth Island. The gun can be a bit on the slower end and lacks the mobility and handling stats of the Kar98K. This makes the HDR not viable for aggressive plays, which the map demands from the players.
So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
Best Kar98K one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
To build the best Kar98K one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you must equip these attachments:
- Optic: Range Caller V3.4 Optic
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Ammunition: 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds
Here's how these attachments improve the gun's viability in the map:
The Range Caller V3.4 Optic provides 7x magnification, which is sufficient to see a target clearly from one end of the map to the other. It is also quite minimalistic in design, with few obstructions to your view. This not only allows you to zoom in on your targets but also ensures that you know what's going on in the area around you.
The Sonic Suppressor L increases both the damage range and the bullet velocity of the rifle. When it comes to the damage range, we see it increase to 52.1 meters from 48.3 meters. As for the bullet velocity, this muzzle attachment provides a 14% boost, increasing the velocity from 600 m/s to 684 m/s. Furthermore, being a suppressor, it will keep you off the radar when you fire your gun.
The Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel also increases the gun's damage range and bullet velocity. With it, the effective damage range is increased to 58.4 meters, while the bullet velocity is increased to 786 m/s. These stats can be further improved for this weapon and transformed into one of the best long-range loadouts.
Next up, we have the DR-6 Handstop, which increases the gun's ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. These enhancements make sure that you can always play aggressively with the weapon, which is inevitable on Rebirth Island. Moreover, these improvements allow for easier quickscoping.
Finally, the 7.92x57mm High Grain Rounds also improve the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity. This kind of ammo increases the gun's damage range to 67.1 meters and the bullet velocity to 904 m/s, making the Kar98K a lethal long-range weapon and the best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island.
That covers everything you need to know to build the best one-shot Sniper loadout for Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
