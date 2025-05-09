Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best long-range loadout for Verdansk 

For the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you simply cannot go wrong with the SWAT 5.56. However, the base weapon won't cut it. You must equip the GRAU 5.56 Conversion Kit along with a couple of other attachments. As for the gun's TTK, it stands at 656 ms at up to 48 meters, which is quite competitive in the game.
It is not the fastest killing weapon in the game, but there are also other things to consider for long-range fights. For instance, you'd want your gun to have a low recoil while engaging long-range targets, which the SWAT 5.56 with the GRAU Conversion Kit delivers. This unique feature of the weapon, along with a fast TTK, makes it the meta option for long-range encounters in the game.
In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded with the SWAT 5.56.
Best SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Use the attachments mentioned below to build the best SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
- Optic: Jason Armory 2x
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag
- Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion
Here's how these attachments help the SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) become the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
The Jason Armory 2x is a clean and precise optical sight with a 2x zoom level. It allows you to see your enemies with no obstruction across ranges. That said, if the 2x zoom level isn't doing it for you, it's recommended to use the Willis 3x. You can't go wrong with either.
The Monolithic Suppressor improves the bullet velocity and the effective damage range of the weapon. Moreover, being a suppressor, it'll keep you off the radar. The damage range is increased from 43.2 meters to 47.5 meters. As for the weapon's bullet velocity, we see a 20% increase from 1064 m/s to 1277.6 m/s, turning the SWAT into a hit-scan machine.
The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil. The weapon already has low recoil. However, there is minor horizontal recoil, which can cause problems at longer ranges. Horizontal recoil is unpredictable, so countering its effects manually can be challenging. The Vertical Foregrip takes care of it and makes the firearm more accurate.
The Full-Auto Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. Having additional bullets in the battle royale title can go a long way. Since most players use shields, a higher number of bullets is required to take them down. On top of that, long-range engagements typically require more bullets. Hence, you must use an Extended Mag to keep yourself alive in a fight.
The SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Fire Mod is the star of this show. It essentially converts the semi-automatic Marksman Rifle into a full-auto Assault Rifle. Without it, the build would not have been possible. This makes it an extremely lethal, fully-automatic gun that can easily take out targets at mid-to-long ranges.
That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
