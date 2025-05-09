Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best long-range loadout for Verdansk 

For the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, you simply cannot go wrong with the SWAT 5.56. However, the base weapon won't cut it. You must equip the GRAU 5.56 Conversion Kit along with a couple of other attachments. As for the gun's TTK, it stands at 656 ms at up to 48 meters, which is quite competitive in the game.

Ad

It is not the fastest killing weapon in the game, but there are also other things to consider for long-range fights. For instance, you'd want your gun to have a low recoil while engaging long-range targets, which the SWAT 5.56 with the GRAU Conversion Kit delivers. This unique feature of the weapon, along with a fast TTK, makes it the meta option for long-range encounters in the game.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded with the SWAT 5.56.

Ad

Trending

Best SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Use the attachments mentioned below to build the best SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Jason Armory 2x Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Full-Auto Extended Mag

Full-Auto Extended Mag Fire Mods: SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion

Here's how these attachments help the SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) become the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Ad

Setting up the best SWAT 5.56 (GRAU) long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Jason Armory 2x is a clean and precise optical sight with a 2x zoom level. It allows you to see your enemies with no obstruction across ranges. That said, if the 2x zoom level isn't doing it for you, it's recommended to use the Willis 3x. You can't go wrong with either.

Ad

Also read: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf

The Monolithic Suppressor improves the bullet velocity and the effective damage range of the weapon. Moreover, being a suppressor, it'll keep you off the radar. The damage range is increased from 43.2 meters to 47.5 meters. As for the weapon's bullet velocity, we see a 20% increase from 1064 m/s to 1277.6 m/s, turning the SWAT into a hit-scan machine.

The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce horizontal recoil. The weapon already has low recoil. However, there is minor horizontal recoil, which can cause problems at longer ranges. Horizontal recoil is unpredictable, so countering its effects manually can be challenging. The Vertical Foregrip takes care of it and makes the firearm more accurate.

Ad

The Full-Auto Extended Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. Having additional bullets in the battle royale title can go a long way. Since most players use shields, a higher number of bullets is required to take them down. On top of that, long-range engagements typically require more bullets. Hence, you must use an Extended Mag to keep yourself alive in a fight.

The SWAT 5.56 GRAU Conversion Fire Mod is the star of this show. It essentially converts the semi-automatic Marksman Rifle into a full-auto Assault Rifle. Without it, the build would not have been possible. This makes it an extremely lethal, fully-automatic gun that can easily take out targets at mid-to-long ranges.

Ad

Read more: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Best close-range loadout for Verdansk

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best long-range loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More