Buffed M4 is insanely good for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

The buffed M4 is surprisingly good for mid- and long-range fights in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. For those unaware, the Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Assault Rifle was buffed in the latest update. These buffs improved the weapon's damage-dealing capabilities, improved its bullet velocity, and the visual recoil was reduced. This made the weapon extremely viable in the game; as a result, its TTK now stands at 670 ms.

This is quite competitive, and the gun is now great for bigger maps like Verdansk. However, to get the most out of it, you must equip a few attachments. We take a look at the best M4 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Best M4 loadout to use in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

To build the best M4 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, equip the following attachments:

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

Here's how these attachments improve the M4 and transforms it into one of the best weapons for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Setting up the best M4 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The Slate Reflector is a clean and precise optical sight. Its minimalistic aesthetic provides a clear picture of the targets, making the sight useful in a variety of cases. That said, you can always pick any optical sight that suits your playstyle. If visibility at longer distances is an issue, you can equip the Willis 3x or any other scope, as per your preference.

The Komodo Heavy helps reduce the gun kick control and assists in controlling its recoil. This makes it highly accurate for mid- and long-range gunfights. It affects the vertical as well as horizontal recoil, tightening the pattern, making it much easier to use the rifle in full-auto mode.

The Hightower 20" Barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and it helps reduce recoil. As for the damage range, we see a jump from 43.2 meters to 51.8 meters. The bullet velocity sees a 24% improvement, from merely 820 m/s to a whopping 1019 m/s. This essentially makes the weapon feel hit-scan even on targets that are further away.

The 60 Round Mag bumps the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 60, doubling it. This ensures that you do not run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight, and if needed, you have sufficient ammo to take on multiple targets back-to-back. This is great for Battle Royale as well as Resurgence, where you will rarely get a fair 1v1 fight.

Last for this loadout is the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds, which also increases bullet velocity and damage range. As for the damage range, it is increased to 60 meters, and this allows us to achieve the 670 ms TTK that long. The weapon's bullet velocity is improved by another 15%, leading to a final reading of 1172 m/s, which is fantastic for an Assault Rifle.

That covers everything that you need to know about building the best M4 loadout for Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

