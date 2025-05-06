Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

The Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is currently underway. It is the second major in-game event in Season 3 Reloaded and will continue to run alongside the High Art event. However, unlike the High Art event, where fans must accumulate XP to unlock new rewards, the Blaze of Glory event does things a little bit differently. In this event, players must collect Blaze Bucks from dead foes or by opening loot caches in Warzone.
Then, these Blaze Bucks must be traded for rewards on the event page. It is pretty straightforward, and all that players must do to earn the rewards is play the games, collect Blaze Bucks, and exchange them for rewards.
Now that we've discussed how you can unlock new event items, let's take a closer look at all the new rewards this event brings.
All rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
In the table below, you can find all the rewards from the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the number of Blaze Bucks required to get them:
These are all the rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This event is a first of its kind for the Black Ops 6 life cycle because this is the first event that brings a camo reward called the "Highly Decorated" camo. But that's not all. You can also unlock a new Perk for the Multiplayer modes and a Field Upgrade for the Zombies mode.
To unlock all these rewards, you must earn a total of 255 Blaze Bucks in the new event.
That said, do note that this is a limited-time event (LTE) and will not be in the titles forever. Hence, if you want all the rewards of this event, including the camo, you've until May 15, 2025, to do so.
That covers everything that you need to know about the new Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
