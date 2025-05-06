Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

  • home icon
By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 06, 2025 20:06 GMT
Everything that fans need to know about the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
The Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is currently underway. It is the second major in-game event in Season 3 Reloaded and will continue to run alongside the High Art event. However, unlike the High Art event, where fans must accumulate XP to unlock new rewards, the Blaze of Glory event does things a little bit differently. In this event, players must collect Blaze Bucks from dead foes or by opening loot caches in Warzone.

Then, these Blaze Bucks must be traded for rewards on the event page. It is pretty straightforward, and all that players must do to earn the rewards is play the games, collect Blaze Bucks, and exchange them for rewards.

Now that we've discussed how you can unlock new event items, let's take a closer look at all the new rewards this event brings.

All rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

In the table below, you can find all the rewards from the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the number of Blaze Bucks required to get them:

RewardRequirement (Blaze Bucks)Mode
30 Minute Double XP Token5All
"In The Potlight" Large Decal10All
"Jackpot" Emblem10All
45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token20All
"Roll It" Calling Card10All
Phoenix Up GobbleGum10Zombies
Frost Blast Field Upgrade20Zombies
Vendetta Perk20Multiplayer
"Look at this!" Emote50All
1x Battle Pass Tier Skip100All
"Highly Decorated" Animated Weapon CamoMastery Reward (Unlock all ten rewards)All
Also read: All Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

These are all the rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This event is a first of its kind for the Black Ops 6 life cycle because this is the first event that brings a camo reward called the "Highly Decorated" camo. But that's not all. You can also unlock a new Perk for the Multiplayer modes and a Field Upgrade for the Zombies mode.

Exploring all rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Exploring all rewards in the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To unlock all these rewards, you must earn a total of 255 Blaze Bucks in the new event.

That said, do note that this is a limited-time event (LTE) and will not be in the titles forever. Hence, if you want all the rewards of this event, including the camo, you've until May 15, 2025, to do so.

Read more: Call of Duty still hasn't delivered a promised Warzone and Black Ops 6 feature, a month later

That covers everything that you need to know about the new Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

