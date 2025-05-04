"Sometimes classics are meant to be left alone": COD fans are furious after seeing Black Ops 1 campaign with RTX mod

An RTX rendition of Call of Duty Black Ops 1's campaign recently went viral on X. The posted clip compared the original version of the game with the modded one, with the latter having brighter colors and more photorealistic models. The contrast was drastic, but it was not received well by veterans and fans of the game.

Ad

X user @snyder__ren even commented the following:

"Sometimes classics are meant to be left alone."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post was made in response to a clip of NFS Underground with the same mod. For @Over9000Jon, the racing game's example worked better than the Black Ops 1 campaign clip for a few reasons:

"this is a good example of why RTX isnt always automatically better. When a lighting artist has to pre-bake the scene he gets it exactly how they want it. With RTX you just save time. The NFS example improves a lot just because of the reflections and glass, nothing like that here."

Ad

Some spectators were a bit more harsh with their judgment, including @TheDukeOfRebels, who believed that the original Black Ops 1 campaign was far better than the RTX-modded version:

"It looks better in the original. The other one just looks like AI garbage"

@Diego35SHs gave credit to the art directors of the game, noting that the work put in by industry experts was unbeatable. They believed that the original was far superior to the modded version:

Ad

"As always, art direction wins, the original looks way better despite the fancy effects from the mod."

Finally, @covertretardops stated that to them, the original simply looked better.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Black Ops 1 became well-acclaimed soon after its release

A still from Black Ops 1 (Image via Activision)

The Black Ops 1 campaign is a memorable one, and the team behind the game soon found itself in the running for multiple awards. BO1 was nominated for a series of BAFTA Game Awards, among others. It also won several awards, such as the Spike Video Game Awards 2010 for Best Shooter and Outstanding Sound Effects for the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers 2010.

Ad

The game sold over four million copies within 24 hours of release in the United States alone. Clearly, it was well received by the fans and still stands out as one of the best games in the franchise over a decade after its launch.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More