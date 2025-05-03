Old loadout glitch has returned in Verdansk with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

An old loadout glitch has now made its way to Verdansk with Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Exploiting this glitch, players can drop their weapons from loadouts in the pre-game lobby and then, when the match begins, they can head over to those locations and pick up their loadout directly. This was a glitch back in OG Verdansk in Warzone (2020) Season 1.
However, it was later fixed with a patch and since then, the issue has never shown up, until now.
Pre-lobby loadout glitch has made its way to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
The pre-lobby loadout glitch is back in Verdansk with the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. At the time of writing, the glitch is still in the game and has not been fixed. This glitch can be exploited in all the modes, and even in Ranked Play, which is why it's concerning.
Reports have emerged that suggest Ranked players are using this glitch to get to their loadouts in the early game. This gives them a massive advantage over their foes as they have fully decked out weapons at their disposal. Meanwhile, players who have just spawned have to deal with ground loot.
Unfortunately for fans, the issue has yet to be acknowledged by Call of Duty; hence, a timeline for the fix cannot be ascertained at the moment.
Nevertheless, the community is raising concerns about the issue on social media platforms. Fans hope developers will take notice of those and push an update at the earliest to resolve it.
That covers everything you need to know about the loadout glitch in Warzone.
