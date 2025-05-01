How to unlock Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is the latest SMG to join the games. It can be unlocked as a reward in the new High Art event. But fret not, you won't have to pay for the Premium Pass to obtain it, as it is a reward in the free track of the event. All that you need to do to unlock is play the titles and earn XP. That's it. Once you have fulfilled the XP criteria, the Ladra will be unlocked.
So, without further ado, let's take a quick look at how you can unlock the Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6 is the Mastery Reward of the High Art event, which means that you must earn a total of 370,000 XP to unlock the gun. That is it. Once unlocked, the gun is yours to keep, and since it is an event reward, you will not lose it even if you Prestige your profile.
That said, do note that this is a limited-time event and it will continue until May 15, 2025. Once the event is over, you must unlock it via Armory Unlocks, which can be more time-consuming. Hence, it is recommended to unlock the weapon right now.
As for the Ladra, it is a fast-firing SMG with low recoil and excellent range, making it a great pick for any scenario. This SMG especially plays well as Sniper Support. But it isn't without caveats. To balance the weapon, developers tweaked the gun's damage profile, and as a result, it does not deal high damage, requiring you to put in more bullets to take out a target.
Fortunately, to counter this, the headshot multiplier on the weapon was increased, and if you go for headshots, you will be able to take down your targets quite easily. It should be an issue, as despite its fast rate of fire, the Ladra SMG has low recoil.
That covers everything that you need to know to unlock the Ladra in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
