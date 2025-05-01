All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded: New SR values, Restrictions, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a host of Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded. This is the first time in the game's history where players will compete on Verdansk for Ranks. As usual, 150 players are supported right out of the gate, meaning that a total of 50 teams will be competing. But that's not all in this season for Ranked Play. Call of Duty has also implemented quite a few changes to the SR values, added new restrictions, and more.

Ad

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded.

All SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

According to the patch notes, the following are all SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:

Rank SR Requirement Tiers Bronze Starting Rank N/A Silver 900 I, II, III Gold 2,100 I, II, III Platinum 3,600 I, II, III Diamond 5,400 I, II, III Crimson 7,500 I, II, III Iridescent 10,000 N/A Top 250 10,000+ N/A (Leaderboard)

Ad

Trending

Unlike previous seasonal updates, Ranked Play is getting a complete refresh. So, irrespective of the Rank you were in the last season, with Season 3 Reloaded, you must start with a clean slate in Bronze. Moving forward, you can play Ranked Play and earn SR to rank up in the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

SR or Skill Rating is awarded on multiple factors, such as your position in a match and the number of kills you had. In Season 3 Reloaded, based on your placement and eliminations, expect SR as follows:

SR awarded based on Placement

Placement Top 40 Top 30 Top 20 Top 15 Top 10 Top 5 1st Placement SR 0 10 20 30 50 60 100 Bonus SR per Elimination 4 5 6 8 9 10 12

Ad

SR awarded based on Eliminations

Rank Delta -3 -2 -1 0 1 2 3 Elimination SR 4 5 6 8 9 10 12

Ad

As seen from the table above, Call of Duty will award players more SR for taking out a player who's ranked higher than them. For instance, if you're in Platinum and you kill another Platinum player, you will gain 8 SR. However, if you kill a Diamond player, you will earn 9 SR. The reverse is also true. So, if you are Platinum and kill someone in Silver, you will earn only 5 SR.

Ad

With the SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded out of the way, let's now take a quick look at all restrictions.

Also read: Everything new that is coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

All new restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

Here are all the restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weapon Restrictions

Modern Warfare weapons: All

All Black Ops 6 Weapons: Blade Launcher

Attachment Restrictions

Thermal Optics: All

All Underbarrel Launchers: Drill Charge Launcher, High Explosive Launcher, Standard Launcher

Drill Charge Launcher, High Explosive Launcher, Standard Launcher Barrels: CHF Barrel

CHF Barrel Fire Mods: Rapid Fire, Dragon’s Breath, Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion

Other Restrictions

Perks: Birdseye, Specialist

Birdseye, Specialist Wildcards: Bandolier

Bandolier Loot Items: Ammo Satchel

Ammo Satchel Vehicles: Cargo Truck

Cargo Truck Contracts: Big Game Bounty

Big Game Bounty Miscellaneous: One-Shot Headshots, Shoot During Freefall, Train Recon Contract, Proximity Chat, Text to Chat Emotes, High Value Loot Zones, Gulag Rocks, Live Pings

Ad

Apart from these restrictions, Call of Duty has also made a few adjustments to Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded. They are:

The starting circle is more centered, enabling more playspace on drop, but extreme circle ends can still occur.

Trophy system is added to the Buy station inventory to enable a more protected vehicle rotation.

With the SR adjustments and restrictions out of the way, let's now finally take a look at how much SR you will have to put on the line to join a match of Ranked Play.

Ad

Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded depend on the Rank you are currently in. The higher your Rank is, the more you have to put on stake. Here's how Deployment fees are distributed:

Rank Deployment Fee (SR) Bronze I No deployment fee Silver I 5 Silver II 10 Silver III 15 Gold I 25 Gold II 30 Gold III 35 Platinum I 45 Platinum II 50 Platinum III 55 Diamond I 65 Diamond II 70 Diamond III 75 Crimson I 85 Crimson II 90 Crimson III 95 Iridescent & Top 250 100 SR plus 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a maximum deployment fee of 200 SR

Ad

Read more: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now feature a pay-to-win Emote

That's it. There's everything that you need to know about Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More