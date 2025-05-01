All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded: New SR values, Restrictions, and more

Call of Duty has introduced a host of Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded. This is the first time in the game's history where players will compete on Verdansk for Ranks. As usual, 150 players are supported right out of the gate, meaning that a total of 50 teams will be competing. But that's not all in this season for Ranked Play. Call of Duty has also implemented quite a few changes to the SR values, added new restrictions, and more.
In this article, we will take a closer look at all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded.
All SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded
According to the patch notes, the following are all SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:
Unlike previous seasonal updates, Ranked Play is getting a complete refresh. So, irrespective of the Rank you were in the last season, with Season 3 Reloaded, you must start with a clean slate in Bronze. Moving forward, you can play Ranked Play and earn SR to rank up in the game.
SR or Skill Rating is awarded on multiple factors, such as your position in a match and the number of kills you had. In Season 3 Reloaded, based on your placement and eliminations, expect SR as follows:
SR awarded based on Placement
SR awarded based on Eliminations
As seen from the table above, Call of Duty will award players more SR for taking out a player who's ranked higher than them. For instance, if you're in Platinum and you kill another Platinum player, you will gain 8 SR. However, if you kill a Diamond player, you will earn 9 SR. The reverse is also true. So, if you are Platinum and kill someone in Silver, you will earn only 5 SR.
With the SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded out of the way, let's now take a quick look at all restrictions.
All new restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded
Here are all the restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:
Weapon Restrictions
- Modern Warfare weapons: All
- Black Ops 6 Weapons: Blade Launcher
Attachment Restrictions
- Thermal Optics: All
- Underbarrel Launchers: Drill Charge Launcher, High Explosive Launcher, Standard Launcher
- Barrels: CHF Barrel
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire, Dragon’s Breath, Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion
Other Restrictions
- Perks: Birdseye, Specialist
- Wildcards: Bandolier
- Loot Items: Ammo Satchel
- Vehicles: Cargo Truck
- Contracts: Big Game Bounty
- Miscellaneous: One-Shot Headshots, Shoot During Freefall, Train Recon Contract, Proximity Chat, Text to Chat Emotes, High Value Loot Zones, Gulag Rocks, Live Pings
Apart from these restrictions, Call of Duty has also made a few adjustments to Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded. They are:
- The starting circle is more centered, enabling more playspace on drop, but extreme circle ends can still occur.
- Trophy system is added to the Buy station inventory to enable a more protected vehicle rotation.
With the SR adjustments and restrictions out of the way, let's now finally take a look at how much SR you will have to put on the line to join a match of Ranked Play.
Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded
Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded depend on the Rank you are currently in. The higher your Rank is, the more you have to put on stake. Here's how Deployment fees are distributed:
That's it. There's everything that you need to know about Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.
