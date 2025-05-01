All Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded: New SR values, Restrictions, and more

  • home icon
By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 01, 2025 15:31 GMT
Exploring all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty has introduced a host of Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded. This is the first time in the game's history where players will compete on Verdansk for Ranks. As usual, 150 players are supported right out of the gate, meaning that a total of 50 teams will be competing. But that's not all in this season for Ranked Play. Call of Duty has also implemented quite a few changes to the SR values, added new restrictions, and more.

In this article, we will take a closer look at all the Warzone Ranked Play changes in Season 3 Reloaded.

All SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

According to the patch notes, the following are all SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:

RankSR RequirementTiers
BronzeStarting RankN/A
Silver900I, II, III
Gold2,100I, II, III
Platinum3,600I, II, III
Diamond5,400I, II, III
Crimson7,500 I, II, III
Iridescent10,000 N/A
Top 25010,000+N/A (Leaderboard)
Unlike previous seasonal updates, Ranked Play is getting a complete refresh. So, irrespective of the Rank you were in the last season, with Season 3 Reloaded, you must start with a clean slate in Bronze. Moving forward, you can play Ranked Play and earn SR to rank up in the game.

SR or Skill Rating is awarded on multiple factors, such as your position in a match and the number of kills you had. In Season 3 Reloaded, based on your placement and eliminations, expect SR as follows:

SR awarded based on Placement

PlacementTop 40Top 30 Top 20Top 15Top 10Top 51st
Placement SR0 1020305060100
Bonus SR per Elimination45 6891012
SR awarded based on Eliminations

Rank Delta-3-2-10123
Elimination SR4 5 6891012
As seen from the table above, Call of Duty will award players more SR for taking out a player who's ranked higher than them. For instance, if you're in Platinum and you kill another Platinum player, you will gain 8 SR. However, if you kill a Diamond player, you will earn 9 SR. The reverse is also true. So, if you are Platinum and kill someone in Silver, you will earn only 5 SR.

With the SR adjustments in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded out of the way, let's now take a quick look at all restrictions.

All new restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

Here are all the restrictions in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded:

Weapon Restrictions

  • Modern Warfare weapons: All
  • Black Ops 6 Weapons: Blade Launcher

Attachment Restrictions

  • Thermal Optics: All
  • Underbarrel Launchers: Drill Charge Launcher, High Explosive Launcher, Standard Launcher
  • Barrels: CHF Barrel
  • Fire Mods: Rapid Fire, Dragon’s Breath, Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion

Other Restrictions

  • Perks: Birdseye, Specialist
  • Wildcards: Bandolier
  • Loot Items: Ammo Satchel
  • Vehicles: Cargo Truck
  • Contracts: Big Game Bounty
  • Miscellaneous: One-Shot Headshots, Shoot During Freefall, Train Recon Contract, Proximity Chat, Text to Chat Emotes, High Value Loot Zones, Gulag Rocks, Live Pings
Apart from these restrictions, Call of Duty has also made a few adjustments to Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded. They are:

  • The starting circle is more centered, enabling more playspace on drop, but extreme circle ends can still occur.
  • Trophy system is added to the Buy station inventory to enable a more protected vehicle rotation.

With the SR adjustments and restrictions out of the way, let's now finally take a look at how much SR you will have to put on the line to join a match of Ranked Play.

Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded

Deployment fees in Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded depend on the Rank you are currently in. The higher your Rank is, the more you have to put on stake. Here's how Deployment fees are distributed:

RankDeployment Fee (SR)
Bronze INo deployment fee
Silver I5
Silver II10
Silver III15
Gold I25
Gold II30
Gold III35
Platinum I45
Platinum II50
Platinum III55
Diamond I65
Diamond II70
Diamond III75
Crimson I85
Crimson II90
Crimson III95
Iridescent & Top 250 100 SR plus 10 SR every 500 SR above 10,000, up to a maximum deployment fee of 200 SR
That's it. There's everything that you need to know about Warzone Ranked Play in Season 3 Reloaded.

