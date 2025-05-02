Iconic Call of Duty Shotgun returning in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, as per leaks

An iconic Shotgun from earlier iterations of Call of Duty games could return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Recently, @HeyImAlaix on X, a reputed COD leaker in the scene, shared a list of weapon names that were added to the game files with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Among them, one firearm stood out: the Olympia Shotgun.
Since it wasn't a part of the Season 3 Reloaded content, the weapon could join the games in the upcoming season, i.e., Season 4.
Olympia is seemingly set to return with Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
The classic Black Ops Shotgun, Olympia, will return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, as per leaks. @HeyImAlaix on X disclosed a list of ten weapons mentioned in the Season 3 Reloaded files. In the list, a name read "t10_sh_p11_olove". Following up on their original post, Alaix stated that this line of code refers to the Olympia Shotgun.
For those new to the franchise, the Olympia is a Shotgun first featured in COD Black Ops (2010). Since then, the weapon has only appeared in Black Ops 2 and 3. It was a Double Barrel Shotgun that could do a lot of damage to the targets.
The weapon was great for engaging enemies at close ranges, and coupled with Incendiary rounds, it was a force to be reckoned with.
However, after Black Ops 3, the Olympia unfortunately never made it to the future release. If the leaks hold, the iconic Shotgun might return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
That said, note that the details shared by @HeyImAlaix on X were derived from data mining the game files and are subject to change. Since Call of Duty has yet to acknowledge the return of the Shotgun, readers are advised to take the details shared in this article with a grain of salt.
