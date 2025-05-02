Iconic Call of Duty Shotgun returning in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, as per leaks

An iconic Shotgun from earlier iterations of Call of Duty games could return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Recently, @HeyImAlaix on X, a reputed COD leaker in the scene, shared a list of weapon names that were added to the game files with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Among them, one firearm stood out: the Olympia Shotgun.

Ad

Since it wasn't a part of the Season 3 Reloaded content, the weapon could join the games in the upcoming season, i.e., Season 4.

Olympia is seemingly set to return with Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

The classic Black Ops Shotgun, Olympia, will return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, as per leaks. @HeyImAlaix on X disclosed a list of ten weapons mentioned in the Season 3 Reloaded files. In the list, a name read "t10_sh_p11_olove". Following up on their original post, Alaix stated that this line of code refers to the Olympia Shotgun.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: All Verdansk secret room locations and codes in Warzone

For those new to the franchise, the Olympia is a Shotgun first featured in COD Black Ops (2010). Since then, the weapon has only appeared in Black Ops 2 and 3. It was a Double Barrel Shotgun that could do a lot of damage to the targets.

The weapon was great for engaging enemies at close ranges, and coupled with Incendiary rounds, it was a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

However, after Black Ops 3, the Olympia unfortunately never made it to the future release. If the leaks hold, the iconic Shotgun might return in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.

That said, note that the details shared by @HeyImAlaix on X were derived from data mining the game files and are subject to change. Since Call of Duty has yet to acknowledge the return of the Shotgun, readers are advised to take the details shared in this article with a grain of salt.

Ad

Read more: What is High Trip Resurgence in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded? New LTM explained

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More