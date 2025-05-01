What is Joint Operations in Black Ops 6? New LTM explained

Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 is a limited-time mode (LTM) that was added to the game in Season 3 Reloaded. It is a gauntlet mode, where players must fight in different modes in the same match. Furthermore, players can gain unique powers and abilities during a match, elevating the gameplay to a completely new level. It's supposed to be a fun game mode at the end of the day, and isn't meant for players to compete for accolades.
So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.
How to play Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 is a 6v6 gauntlet playlist. In this mode, you will be competing across various modes in the same match. These modes include Kill Order, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. All the game modes from this pool will be selected randomly at the beginning of each match and will last for two minutes. Following this, the mode will change.
For instance, you might kick off a match with Team Deathmatch, and all the rules of TDM will apply for the next two minutes. Once two minutes have passed in the mode, it might change to Domination, and the rules of Domination will be applied for the next two minutes.
But don't worry, there will be breaks that will introduce modifiers to the match that will affect every other player in the lobby. Modifiers are essentially superpowers in this mode. For instance, you can gain a bonus of 420 score, 3rd Person POV, Low Gravity, Double Jump, Double Health, Visual Impairment, Paranoia Sounds, and a lot more.
Now you might be wondering, how does one win a match? Well, it is pretty simple. Anytime a team reaches the score limit, they win. Alternatively, the team with the highest score at the end of the cycle of all five game modes will win the match of Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.
That covers everything that you need to know about the new LTM Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.
