What is Joint Operations in Black Ops 6? New LTM explained

Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 is a limited-time mode (LTM) that was added to the game in Season 3 Reloaded. It is a gauntlet mode, where players must fight in different modes in the same match. Furthermore, players can gain unique powers and abilities during a match, elevating the gameplay to a completely new level. It's supposed to be a fun game mode at the end of the day, and isn't meant for players to compete for accolades.

Ad

So, without any further ado, let us take a closer look at Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.

How to play Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

Joint Operations in Black Ops 6 is a 6v6 gauntlet playlist. In this mode, you will be competing across various modes in the same match. These modes include Kill Order, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. All the game modes from this pool will be selected randomly at the beginning of each match and will last for two minutes. Following this, the mode will change.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Forget weapons, Warzone and Black Ops 6 now have a pay-to-win Emote

For instance, you might kick off a match with Team Deathmatch, and all the rules of TDM will apply for the next two minutes. Once two minutes have passed in the mode, it might change to Domination, and the rules of Domination will be applied for the next two minutes.

But don't worry, there will be breaks that will introduce modifiers to the match that will affect every other player in the lobby. Modifiers are essentially superpowers in this mode. For instance, you can gain a bonus of 420 score, 3rd Person POV, Low Gravity, Double Jump, Double Health, Visual Impairment, Paranoia Sounds, and a lot more.

Ad

Now you might be wondering, how does one win a match? Well, it is pretty simple. Anytime a team reaches the score limit, they win. Alternatively, the team with the highest score at the end of the cycle of all five game modes will win the match of Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.

Read more: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: Everything we know

That covers everything that you need to know about the new LTM Joint Operations in Black Ops 6.

Ad

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More