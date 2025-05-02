By using the best Ladra loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6, you will always have the upper hand in close-range gunfights. Ladra is the latest SMG to join the game and is available as a free reward in the High Art event. It has a fast rate of fire of 1071 RPM, which is quite exceptional. This leads to a TTK of only 560 ms in Warzone and a TTK of only 280 ms in Black Ops 6, and this is without using any attachments.
However, it is not without caveats. Its recoil can be a little challenging to control in mid-range gunfights. Furthermore, because of its fast fire rate, the gun runs out of ammo quite frequently. Fortunately, most of these issues can be mitigated with the right attachments.
In this guide, we take a closer look at the best Ladra loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6.
Best Ladra loadout in Warzone
To build the best Ladra loadout in Warzone, use the attachments listed below:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
Here's how these attachments improve the gun and help transform it into the best Ladra loadout in Warzone:
The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil of the weapon, which can be quite difficult to counter, especially in mid-range gunfights. Its fast fire rate adds a lot of kick, and this can throw off your aim. Fortunately, the Compensator helps reduce these effects.
The Long Barrel boosts the effective damage range by a whopping 30% from just 11.9 meters to 15.5 meters. This allows the gun to deal more damage over range. It is recommended to use it, especially in Battle Royale as fights in the mode aren't always guaranteed to take place in close ranges, and you might have to engage in mid-range gunfights.
The Vertical Foregrip helps reduce the weapon's horizontal recoil, which is usually a lot more difficult to counter manually. On this SMG, the horizontal recoil can be quite erratic; hence, it is advised that you use the Vertical Foregrip as it will help you keep things in check with the Ladra SMG.
The Extended Mag II increases the bullet count per magazine from 38 to 56. This is a must-have attachment, as with the fast fire rate of this SMG, you run out of bullets quite frequently. Having the additional bullets will not only ensure you don't end up reloading after every kill but will also allow you to take on several targets at once if the need arises.
Last on this list is the Commando Grip, which increases your sprint-to-fire speed and aim-down-sight speed. Both of these metrics are important when you have an aggressive playstyle, which is also where the Ladra shines.
Also read: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded: Every weapon buff and nerf
Best Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6
To set up the best Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6, equip the following attachments:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
Here's how these attachments help you get the most out of the best Ladra loadout in Black Ops 6:
The Compensator helps reduce vertical recoil. As stated, the weapon's fire rate is too fast for its own good. It drastically increases the vertical recoil of the SMG. But thankfully, the Compensator helps limit this, enabling you to focus on the targets during a gunfight.
The Long Barrel increases the damage range of the weapon from 17 meters to 23 meters. In Multiplayer modes, this can be game-changing, and allow the new SMG to become a viable mid-range option.
The Vertical Foregrip will help reduce the weapon's horizontal recoil. It is also one of the essential attachments as the horizontal recoil can be unpredictable, making it difficult to counter manually. This attachment takes care of it for the most part, making you more accurate.
Unlike Warzone, we can stick to the Extended Mag I in Multiplayer. Since the foes have a maximum HP of 100 and no armor plates, the additional seven bullets are just enough to ensure you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight.
Lastly, we have the Rapid Fire Mod, which increases the rate of fire by 12% to a whopping 1200 RPM. This has an impressive effect on the time to kill. By using the mod, we see the TTK improve from 280 ms to 250 ms, making it one of the best weapons in the game in Season 3 Reloaded.
Read more: All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
That covers everything about the best Ladra loadout in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Do note that the loadouts recommended for each are chosen to help mitigate all of its cons and further enhance its pros. As a result, they may not be up to everyone's taste or play style. Hence, it is advised to start with these builds and then change it as per your preference, if needed.
