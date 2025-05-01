All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

The patch notes for Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded have revealed all the game-balancing changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. These updates aim to polish the gameplay by ensuring balance across all aspects, particularly by fine-tuning weapons to prevent any from feeling overpowered or underpowered.

With that in mind, this article outlines all the weapon changes introduced in Black Ops 6 with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Here are all the weapon changes that are being implemented to Black Ops 6 with Season 3 Reloaded, as described in the patch notes:

Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Goblin Mk2

Now has a Neck damage multiplier of 1.3x.

Now has an Upper Torso damage multiplier of 1.1x.

Now has an Upper Arm damage multiplier of 1.1x.

Kilo 141

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 – 31.8m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 0 – 26.7m

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: 31.9 – 55.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 21

Range: 26.8 – 55.9m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >55.9m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: >55.9m

CR-56 AMAX

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 – 24.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 30

Range: 0 – 24.1m

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 29

Range: 24.2 – 48.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28 ⇩

Range: 24.2 – 48.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >48.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: >48.3m

SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

C9

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 – 16m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 – 18.5m ⇧

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 23

Range: 16.1 – 26.7m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24 ⇧

Range: 18.6 – 29.2m ⇧

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: 26.8 – 38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 19

Range: 29.3 – 40.6m ⇧

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >38.1m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 16

Range: >40.6m ⇧

Additional Adjustments

Vertical recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.

Saug

Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.

Quick Drop Time (used for Fast Hands perk) improved from 0.4s to 0.2s.

Shotguns changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

ASG-89

Rapid Fire Attachment Adjustment

Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.

LMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

PU-21

Pre-Fire Delay is 20ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).

Fast Mag II

Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).

XMG

Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).

Fast Mag II

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).

GPMG-7

Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x.

Attachments

CHF Barrel

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25x to 1.35x.

Feng 82

Pre-Fire Delay is 25ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I

Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).

Marksman rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

SWAT 5.56

Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion damage adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 28

Range: 0 – 30.5m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 24 ⇩

Range: 0 – 30.5m

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 30.6 – 48.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 22

Range: 30.6 – 48.3m

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 18

Range: >48.3m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 18

Range: >48.3m

Tsarkov 7.62

Attachment adjustments

Rapid Fire

Rate of Fire improvement increased from 4% to 9%.

TR2

View Kick Strength improved significantly.

Sniper rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

HDR

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 102

Range: 0 – 101.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 104 ⇧

Range: 0 – 88.9m ⇩

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

None

Post-Patch:

Damage: 102 (New)

Range: 89 – 127m (New)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch:

Damage: 99

Range: >101.6m

Post-Patch:

Damage: 95 ⇩

Range: >127m ⇧

Special weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

Nail Gun

Addressed an issue where the Nail Gun was not centered when held in ADS.

Melee weapon changes

Kali Sticks

Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.

