All weapon balance changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded

The patch notes for Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded have revealed all the game-balancing changes, including weapon adjustments, bug fixes, and more. These updates aim to polish the gameplay by ensuring balance across all aspects, particularly by fine-tuning weapons to prevent any from feeling overpowered or underpowered.
With that in mind, this article outlines all the weapon changes introduced in Black Ops 6 with the Season 3 Reloaded update.
Every weapon buff and nerf in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
Here are all the weapon changes that are being implemented to Black Ops 6 with Season 3 Reloaded, as described in the patch notes:
Assault rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
Goblin Mk2
- Now has a Neck damage multiplier of 1.3x.
- Now has an Upper Torso damage multiplier of 1.1x.
- Now has an Upper Arm damage multiplier of 1.1x.
Kilo 141
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 0 – 31.8m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 0 – 26.7m
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: 31.9 – 55.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 21
- Range: 26.8 – 55.9m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >55.9m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: >55.9m
CR-56 AMAX
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 – 24.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 30
- Range: 0 – 24.1m
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 29
- Range: 24.2 – 48.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28 ⇩
- Range: 24.2 – 48.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >48.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: >48.3m
SMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
C9
C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Damage Adjustments
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 – 16m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 – 18.5m ⇧
- Medium Damage Range 1
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 23
- Range: 16.1 – 26.7m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24 ⇧
- Range: 18.6 – 29.2m ⇧
- Medium Damage Range 2
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: 26.8 – 38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 19
- Range: 29.3 – 40.6m ⇧
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >38.1m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 16
- Range: >40.6m ⇧
Additional Adjustments
- Vertical recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.
Saug
- Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.
- Quick Drop Time (used for Fast Hands perk) improved from 0.4s to 0.2s.
Shotguns changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
ASG-89
Rapid Fire Attachment Adjustment
- Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.
LMGs changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
PU-21
- Pre-Fire Delay is 20ms (unchanged).
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).
- Fast Mag II
- Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).
XMG
- Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).
- Fast Mag II
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).
GPMG-7
- Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x.
- Attachments
- CHF Barrel
- Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25x to 1.35x.
Feng 82
- Pre-Fire Delay is 25ms (unchanged).
- Attachments
- Fast Mag I
- Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).
Marksman rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
SWAT 5.56
Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion damage adjustments
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 28
- Range: 0 – 30.5m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 24 ⇩
- Range: 0 – 30.5m
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 30.6 – 48.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 22
- Range: 30.6 – 48.3m
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 18
- Range: >48.3m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 18
- Range: >48.3m
Tsarkov 7.62
- Attachment adjustments
- Rapid Fire
- Rate of Fire improvement increased from 4% to 9%.
TR2
- View Kick Strength improved significantly.
Sniper rifles changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
HDR
- Maximum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 102
- Range: 0 – 101.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 104 ⇧
- Range: 0 – 88.9m ⇩
- Medium Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- None
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 102 (New)
- Range: 89 – 127m (New)
- Minimum Damage Range
- Pre-Patch:
- Damage: 99
- Range: >101.6m
- Post-Patch:
- Damage: 95 ⇩
- Range: >127m ⇧
Special weapon changes in Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded
Nail Gun
- Addressed an issue where the Nail Gun was not centered when held in ADS.
Melee weapon changes
Kali Sticks
- Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.
