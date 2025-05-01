All Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded and how to unlock them

The highly competitive Ranked Play mode has arrived in Warzone’s Verdansk map with Season 3 Reloaded. Verdansk, which was reintroduced in Season 3, initially didn’t feature Ranked Play, but it's now available. Players can compete more competitively, climb Skill Divisions, and earn various rewards along the way.
This article covers all the Ranked Play rewards in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded and explains how to unlock them.
How to unlock all the Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded
Players can earn various rewards in Warzone Ranked Play during Season 3 Reloaded. Below is a list of all the rewards along with the criteria required to unlock them:
Season 3 Reloaded rewards
Requirement: 1 Win
- Reward: Junkyard Dog - Weapon Charm
Requirement: 25 Eliminations
- Reward: Crownbreaker - Weapon Sticker
Requirement: 100 Eliminations
- Reward: Ranked Renegade - Weapon Camo
Requirement: 250 Eliminations
- Reward: Exile’s Resolve - AK74 Weapon Blueprint
Requirement: Reach Silver
- Reward: Platatag - Player Emblem
Requirement: Reach Gold
- Rewards:
- Arumural - Player Emblem
- Golden Cup - Player Spray
- Gold Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Reach Platinum
- Rewards:
- Platinumpasting - Player Emblem
- Platinum Belt - Player Spray
- Platinum Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Reach Diamond
- Rewards:
- Azureice - Player Emblem
- Diamond Crown - Player Spray
- Diamond Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Reach Crimson
- Rewards:
- Crimsonpiece - Player Emblem
- Crimson Banner - Player Spray
- Crimson Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Reach Iridescent
- Rewards:
- Iridosketch - Player Emblem
- Iridescent Wreath - Player Spray
- Iridescent Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Finish in Top 250
- Rewards:
- WZ Top 250 Competitor - Operator Skin
- Factum Heroes - Player Emblem
- Unstoppable 250 - Player Spray
Requirement: Finish #1 in Top 250
- Rewards:
- WZ Top 250 Champion - Operator Skin
- Semideistyle - Player Emblem
Also read: All Monster Energy Twitch rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how you can get them
Top Placement rewards (Career rewards)
Top Placements: 5
- Reward: Knock Out - Player Emblem
Top Placements: 10
- Reward: WZ Ranked Competitor - Operator Skin
Top Placements: 20
- Reward: Checkmate - Loading Screen
Top Placements: 50
- Reward: Alphaomega - Spray
Top Placements: 100
- Reward: Infinitatus Rex - Weapon Charm
Top Placements: 150
- Reward: Mastermind - Spray
Top Placements: 250
- Reward: Dominion - Weapon Camo
Top Placements: 300
- Rewards:
- Whisper Knife - Melee Blueprint
- Skullbuckle - Large Decal
Also read: Call of Duty finally introduces its first event with a Camo reward in Black Ops 6
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Is Seth Rogen coming to Warzone and BO6? Possibilities explored
- Call of Duty finally introduces its first event with a Camo reward in Black Ops 6
- Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new highs in Season 3 Reloaded
- WZ might not include highly anticipated feature in Verdansk in the Season 3 Reloaded update