All Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded and how to unlock them

The highly competitive Ranked Play mode has arrived in Warzone’s Verdansk map with Season 3 Reloaded. Verdansk, which was reintroduced in Season 3, initially didn’t feature Ranked Play, but it's now available. Players can compete more competitively, climb Skill Divisions, and earn various rewards along the way.

This article covers all the Ranked Play rewards in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded and explains how to unlock them.

How to unlock all the Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded

Players can earn various rewards in Warzone Ranked Play during Season 3 Reloaded. Below is a list of all the rewards along with the criteria required to unlock them:

Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Season 3 Reloaded rewards

Requirement: 1 Win

Reward: Junkyard Dog - Weapon Charm

Requirement: 25 Eliminations

Reward: Crownbreaker - Weapon Sticker

Requirement: 100 Eliminations

Reward: Ranked Renegade - Weapon Camo

Requirement: 250 Eliminations

Reward: Exile’s Resolve - AK74 Weapon Blueprint

Requirement: Reach Silver

Reward: Platatag - Player Emblem

Requirement: Reach Gold

Rewards:

Arumural - Player Emblem

Golden Cup - Player Spray

Gold Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Platinum

Rewards:

Platinumpasting - Player Emblem

Platinum Belt - Player Spray

Platinum Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Diamond

Rewards:

Azureice - Player Emblem

Diamond Crown - Player Spray

Diamond Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Crimson

Rewards:

Crimsonpiece - Player Emblem

Crimson Banner - Player Spray

Crimson Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Iridescent

Rewards:

Iridosketch - Player Emblem

Iridescent Wreath - Player Spray

Iridescent Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Finish in Top 250

Rewards:

WZ Top 250 Competitor - Operator Skin

Factum Heroes - Player Emblem

Unstoppable 250 - Player Spray

Requirement: Finish #1 in Top 250

Rewards:

WZ Top 250 Champion - Operator Skin

Semideistyle - Player Emblem

Top Placement rewards (Career rewards)

Top Placements: 5

Reward: Knock Out - Player Emblem

Top Placements: 10

Reward: WZ Ranked Competitor - Operator Skin

Top Placements: 20

Reward: Checkmate - Loading Screen

Top Placements: 50

Reward: Alphaomega - Spray

Top Placements: 100

Reward: Infinitatus Rex - Weapon Charm

Top Placements: 150

Reward: Mastermind - Spray

Top Placements: 250

Reward: Dominion - Weapon Camo

Top Placements: 300

Rewards:

Whisper Knife - Melee Blueprint

Skullbuckle - Large Decal

