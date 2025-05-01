  • home icon
All Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded and how to unlock them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified May 01, 2025 15:37 GMT
Exploring all Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
Exploring all Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

The highly competitive Ranked Play mode has arrived in Warzone’s Verdansk map with Season 3 Reloaded. Verdansk, which was reintroduced in Season 3, initially didn’t feature Ranked Play, but it's now available. Players can compete more competitively, climb Skill Divisions, and earn various rewards along the way.

This article covers all the Ranked Play rewards in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded and explains how to unlock them.

How to unlock all the Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded

Players can earn various rewards in Warzone Ranked Play during Season 3 Reloaded. Below is a list of all the rewards along with the criteria required to unlock them:

Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)
Warzone Verdansk Ranked Play rewards in Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Season 3 Reloaded rewards

Requirement: 1 Win

  • Reward: Junkyard Dog - Weapon Charm

Requirement: 25 Eliminations

  • Reward: Crownbreaker - Weapon Sticker

Requirement: 100 Eliminations

  • Reward: Ranked Renegade - Weapon Camo

Requirement: 250 Eliminations

  • Reward: Exile’s Resolve - AK74 Weapon Blueprint

Requirement: Reach Silver

  • Reward: Platatag - Player Emblem

Requirement: Reach Gold

  • Rewards:
  • Arumural - Player Emblem
  • Golden Cup - Player Spray
  • Gold Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Platinum

  • Rewards:
  • Platinumpasting - Player Emblem
  • Platinum Belt - Player Spray
  • Platinum Competitor - Operator Skin
Requirement: Reach Diamond

  • Rewards:
  • Azureice - Player Emblem
  • Diamond Crown - Player Spray
  • Diamond Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Crimson

  • Rewards:
  • Crimsonpiece - Player Emblem
  • Crimson Banner - Player Spray
  • Crimson Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Reach Iridescent

  • Rewards:
  • Iridosketch - Player Emblem
  • Iridescent Wreath - Player Spray
  • Iridescent Competitor - Operator Skin

Requirement: Finish in Top 250

  • Rewards:
  • WZ Top 250 Competitor - Operator Skin
  • Factum Heroes - Player Emblem
  • Unstoppable 250 - Player Spray

Requirement: Finish #1 in Top 250

  • Rewards:
  • WZ Top 250 Champion - Operator Skin
  • Semideistyle - Player Emblem
Top Placement rewards (Career rewards)

Top Placements: 5

  • Reward: Knock Out - Player Emblem

Top Placements: 10

  • Reward: WZ Ranked Competitor - Operator Skin

Top Placements: 20

  • Reward: Checkmate - Loading Screen

Top Placements: 50

  • Reward: Alphaomega - Spray

Top Placements: 100

  • Reward: Infinitatus Rex - Weapon Charm

Top Placements: 150

  • Reward: Mastermind - Spray

Top Placements: 250

  • Reward: Dominion - Weapon Camo
Top Placements: 300

  • Rewards:
  • Whisper Knife - Melee Blueprint
  • Skullbuckle - Large Decal

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

