Call of Duty 2025 might be more expensive than ever as Microsoft increases game prices

By Prit Chauhan
May 02, 2025
Call of Duty 2025 might be more expensive than ever as Microsoft increases game prices
Call of Duty 2025 might be more expensive than ever as Microsoft increases game prices (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty 2025 may just cost you about $79.99 on Xbox. Microsoft released a new announcement on May 1, 2025, which alerted players and fans to the increase in the price of their upcoming and new first-party games.

Since Call of Duty is an annually-releasing franchise, fans may expect the new game for 2025 to already be in development. However, its prices may have just shot up with Microsoft's latest move.

Call of Duty 2025 may cost Xbox players $10 more upon release

First-party Xbox games used to be priced at about $69.99. However, with Microsoft's latest move, they will now cost you $79.99. This decision will most likely affect Call of Duty 2025, as rumors take the win regarding the game's release.

Leaks suggest that Call of Duty 2025 could be a sequel to Black Ops 2. This brings about an interesting storyline in the game's franchise. Moreover, the series has received new installments every single year since 2005. Therefore, it stands to reason that fans will get a new COD game in 2025 after last year's Black Ops 6.

The brunt of Microsoft's decision will likely fall on the backs of Xbox players who will have to pay more, not just for the games but for controllers, consoles, etc. According to a statement by Microsoft, the changes were made considering market conditions and the rising costs of development.

Edited by Niladri Roy
