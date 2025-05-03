Call of Duty introduced a host of new Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Some of these are rewarding, i.e., getting them done will reward you with XP, cash, or loot, and others add to the map's lore. However, there aren't any Camo rewards or skins that you can obtain yet. Regardless, they are fun little additions that will keep players engaged on the map.

So, if you are looking to earn some free loot or get a glimpse into the map's lore, we take a look at all the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Exploring all Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Given below are all the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Failed nuke Easter egg

Updated failed nuke Easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

We finally have an explanation for why Verdansk was not destroyed after the map was nuked. Located right outside the Stadium POI (refer to the image above), you will find the crashed missile that was carrying the nuke. If you inspect the site, you will find a note that reads:

"Don't forget to tighten the screws! Otherwise, the missile might not detonate, resulting in a catastrophic non-explosion that won't be the end of Verdansk. - Ms. L (Supervisor)"

This hints at the fact that although a missile was dropped, the nuke didn't go off. It merely caused a "catastrophic non-explosion." It is possibly one of the most crucial Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded when it comes to the story of the map.

Ashika Island Easter egg

Completing the Ashika Island Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

Along the shores of southern Verdansk (near Hills), you'll find a few boats. Get a closer look at each of them. One of them will have a "Sea Treasures Token," as seen on Ashika Island. Loot it and then get over to the Promenade East gas station. Head inside, and you will find a vending machine.

Interact with it to insert the Sea Treasures Token, and you will receive numerous items, completing one of the many new Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Note that the Sea Treasures Tokens spawn randomly.

Also read: All Verdansk changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Loadout Drop Easter egg

Completing the Loadout Drop Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

In Boneyard, you will find a dead Operator squashed by a Loadout Drop. Now, this has been on the map since Season 3. In Season 3 Reloaded, a note was added to the site, which now reads:

"By calling in this Loadout Drop you accept that the manufacturer is not liable for any misuse of the product leading to injury or death from above. Please read this aloud to individuals located underneath the product."

This is certainly a humorous take on how players have frequently been squashed by their own Loadout Drops. Also, make sure to pick up the loot the poor Operator left behind. This is one of the simpler Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Downtown Bank Easter egg

Completing the Downtown Bank Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

For this one, head over to the Bank in Downtown POI. Inside the offices, look for a Biometric Scanner. They spawn randomly, and there's no specific area to find one. Once found, interact with it, and it will drop a Hardware Gift Card. Pick up the card and head to the nearest Buy Station.

There, exchange this card for a Diamond Top Drill. Pick it up and get it to the basement of the bank. Interact with the Vault, and you can crack it. Inside, you will find cash rewards. Depending on the squad size, these Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded will award more or less cash.

Vodianoy lore Easter egg

Exploring the Vodianoy Easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Turns out the zombies aboard Vodianoy may not have been zombies at all. Next to the Prison POI, along the shorelines, you will find a couple of boats and corpses of zombies. On one of the boats, you will find a note that reads:

"Madame, you may have received a letter just one day ago about your husband's death. Please disregard! I am delighted to inform you that he is, in fact, making a full recovery. He is awake, albeit disoriented, and already has quite an appetite. I believe he will be up and walking again in no time!"

Then, things turn dark, and it simply states that the rest of the letter is covered in blood. We don't know what exactly happened here. But based on the letter, it can be safe to assume that zombies were simply ill momentarily.

Floating Door Easter egg

The Floating Door Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

To complete this, head over to the Prison POI and get to the prison cells. Since it is a random spawn, you'll need to investigate all the cells. In one of the cells, you will find a chart with doors circled in red and I8 written in the top right corner. You must interact with it and remember the order of the red circles. It goes from small to big.

Now, head over to the I8 coordinate on your map, which is at the bottom right part of Verdansk. Look up into the sky and you will find the Floating Doors. Shoot them in the order (smallest circle to the biggest) as it was shown on the chart. Once you are done, a Supply Cache will drop from the sky. Interact with and collect the loot.

This is possibly the most fun among the new Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Caldera Easter egg

The Caldera Easter egg is also inside the Prison POI. Head over to the showers, and you will find a note on a bench near the lockers. Interact with it, and you can then read what's written on it. We won't reveal what's there in this article; we urge you to find it and laugh at it while you finish with new Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Fortune's Keep Easter egg

Fortune's Keep Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

In Gora Village, there's a small house next to the Buy Station. Head inside and you will find a shelve with wine bottles along with a note that reads,

"This shelve will need to be filled with bottles, otherwise it will be too easy to discover the secret lever, and I want to Keep my Fortune."

After reading the note, interact with the wine bottle next to it. Once done, the game will drop some loot. With this done, all Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded that have referenced a classic map in the franchise will be complete.

Quarry Red Door Easter egg

Updated Quarry Red Door Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

In the Quarry POI, there used to be a Red Door taped shut in Season 3. If you get to the location now, you will find a note there that reads:

"The door must remain closed due to unforeseen disappearances. We are sorry for the inconvenience. - Administration Office"

We aren't sure how the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded will evolve with future updates. But based on the note, it seems these doors aren't opening anytime soon.

Roze was here Easter egg

Roze was here Easter egg has been updated (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

The Roze was here Easter egg is not new per se, but now a new note has been added to the location. In the Lozoff Pass, head up the stairs on the building (refer to the image above for the location) and you will find a note next to the "Roze was here" spray that reads,

"Does nobody check their corners? I've been hiding here for days! They open the door and don't even shoot. I wish I could ask one after I've killed them, I just don't understand it, I'm in the dark here."

This is simply a throwback to the days of the Roze Operator skin, which helped her blend with the shadows and dark spaces, making it extremely difficult to detect her, even on the best of displays.

It is one of the updated Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded and isn't new per se.

Secret room Easter egg

Getting started with the Secret Room Easter egg (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

There are three secret rooms on Verdansk at the moment that can be opened only with the help of a code. These rooms are located in the Farmland, the Prison, and the TV Station. To access them, you'll need codes, which are listed below:

Farmland: 36158294

36158294 Prison: 13584927

13584927 TV Station: 01859472

There's nothing fancy inside these rooms yet. Generic loot and cash, and you will also gain a few additional XP. This is, unfortunately, the case with most of the new Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Check out our detailed guide on these rooms' locations.

Graveyard Easter egg

Completing the Graveyard Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

This one is quite simple. First, head over to the Stadium POI, and right next to the Buy Station, you should find a Shovel. This is one of those randomized Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, and so you may not necessarily find it at the location mentioned every time.

Once found, pick it up and head over to the Graveyard. Here, you will find a statue facing northwest, and if you interact with the statue, it'll drop some loot. But once again, the loot isn't that great, just like with all the other Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Storage Town Easter egg

Locating the key to complete the Storage Town Easter egg (Image via Activision || Incredilags on YouTube)

Finally, the last of the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is in Storage Town. There's a locked room in Storage Town POI. The key to it can actually be found outside the map. Head over H2 coordinate on your map, just outside the map bounds, you will find some camping gear and a box. Get out of the map, grab the key from the box, and head back inside.

You will have a few seconds to do so, or you will perish. Take the key back to the Storage Town room, and you will be able to open it. Inside, there are traps, and so, you must defuse them. Once done, you will find some loot inside and a note that reads:

"I will not die a traitor."

As of now, there's no hint of who this person is and what treason is actually being referenced here. This is one of the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded that hasn't been solved.

Do note that some of the Verdansk Easter eggs in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded are quite random, and they aren't always guaranteed in the same location.

Hence, if you don't find a particular hint at a location specified above, make sure to explore the entire area.

