How to get Operator Roze (R0-Z3) in Warzone and Black Ops 6

With Verdansk making its long-awaited return in Call of Duty: Warzone, nostalgia is hitting hard. Classic weapons, fan-favorite features, and even a few iconic Operators are coming back. Among them is none other than Roze — one of the most infamous and feared Operators in CoD history. Originally introduced in Modern Warfare, Roze became a controversial figure thanks to her dark, stealthy skins that made her incredibly hard to spot.

Now, she’s back in Warzone as well as Black Ops 6, ready to ambush her enemies again. Here’s how you can add her to your Operator lineup.

How to unlock the Operator Roze in Warzone and Black Ops 6

If you want to play as Roze in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, grab the Season 3 BlackCell Premium Battle Pass. This premium version of the Battle Pass costs $30 and gives you instant access to Roze, along with a bunch of other exclusive rewards.

Aside from unlocking Roze immediately, purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass grants access to these high-value rewards:

Gold-and-black-themed cosmetic set featuring exclusive skins.

1,100 Call of Duty Points (CoD Points) to spend on future purchases.

10% XP Boost to level up faster in multiplayer and battle royale modes.

Unique Weapon Blueprints with custom designs and attachments.

Additional Operator skins, emblems, and charms to personalize your loadout.

Unlike some Operators that can be unlocked through challenges or free tiers, Roze is only available through the BlackCell Battle Pass. That means if you don’t buy it, you won’t be able to get her — at least for now. Activision hasn't confirmed if Roze will be made available through alternative means, such as a separate store bundle in the future.

The $30 BlackCell Battle Pass is a higher-priced option compared to the standard Battle Pass. If you’re primarily interested in Roze and don’t care much for the extra cosmetics, CoD Points, or XP boosts, hold off and see if she becomes available through other means later in the season. However, if you’re looking to maximize your rewards and gain exclusive content, the BlackCell Pass offers a solid value for dedicated players.

If you’re looking to relive the glory days or just want to intimidate your enemies in style, pick up the Season 3 BlackCell Battle Pass before it’s gone!

