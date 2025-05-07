Call of Duty disables Joyride Operator skin in Warzone, again

Call of Duty has once again disabled the Joyride Operator skin in Warzone. On May 6, 2025, the official @CODUpdates channel on X announced that the skin for Operator Maya has been disabled temporarily due to an "issue". Although the devs haven't delved into the reasons for its temporary removal, fans claim it was done to prevent players from exploiting a glitch in the game that would make them invisible in a match.

Joyride Operator skin in Warzone has been disabled once again

s isn't the first instance of Call of Duty disabling the Joyride Operator skin in Warzone. Back in January 2025, the developers had to temporarily disable it for a similar issue, i.e., invisibility. Earlier, when players equipped the skin, they attained partial invisibility — certain parts of their character model didn't show up in a match.

This caused a nuisance for other players, as in some instances, they could not see from where they were being shot at. It was also challenging to shoot back as people who used the Joyride Operator skin remained invisible. Fortunately, it was fixed after a quick update.

But now it seems like the glitch has returned with Season 3 Reloaded, and is causing similar issues. That said, the skin remains disabled only in Warzone. Fans can still equip it in Black Ops 6 and even buy the bundle the skin is included in through the in-game stores of both titles.

At the time of writing, Call of Duty hasn't discussed when the Joyride Operator skin in Warzone will be available again.

