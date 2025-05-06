Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025) might not have paid LTMs after all

Call of Duty 2025, which is currently rumored to be Black Ops 7, will reportedly not feature paid LTMs. Recently, @charlieINTEL on X reported that the upcoming COD game won't have game modes locked behind a paywall, as it was previously rumored to. This means players may have access to all the limited-time events and modes in the upcoming game, irrespective of whether they have bought the Battle Pass or not.
Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025) might not feature pay-to-play modes
Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025) might not lock down game modes and limited-time events behind a paywall. For those unaware, on May 4, 2025, @TheGhostOfHope on X reported that the next Call of Duty title will have limited-time game modes only accessible to those who buy the Battle Pass.
This caused outrage in the community. Numerous fans and content creators had criticized the monetization system that was proposed in the leaks. The rumor that was originally shared by @TheGhostOfHope, is now being claimed to be false.
This means even if players don't pay for the Battle Pass, they may still have access to all the limited-time modes and events the upcoming game will bring.
As it currently stands, Call of Duty 2025 will be a direct sequel to 2012's Black Ops 2 and continue the storyline of David Mason in the near future.
