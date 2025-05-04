Activision is reportedly planning to make big Battle Pass changes with the release of Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025)

  • home icon
By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 04, 2025 17:25 GMT
Activision is reportedly planning to make big Battle Pass changes for Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025) (Image via Activision)

Black Ops 7 (potential CoD 2025) could have major LTMs exclusive to Battle Pass owners. According to recent intel, Activision/Treyarch is trying to change the way the Battle Pass functions in the upcoming title.

It is possible that events and certain limited-time modes will become completely inaccessible to players without the Battle Pass in the next CoD game. Here's more on the topic.

Note: This article is based on a rumor shared by a credible and well-known leaker. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

Black Ops 7 (Call of Duty 2025) may eradicate the Premium Event Track

Popular leaker and CoD source, @TheGhostOfHope, took to X on May 4, 2025, to share a major update on CoD 2025. According to the leaker, Activision is currently attempting to completely change the Battle Pass functions for the upcoming title.

If this information is valid, some "higher value" limited-time modes and events would become exclusive to owners of the Battle Pass. Therefore, higher-tier skins, loot, and even crossover Operators could become exclusive, unlike the current system.

Currently, players have the option of a Premium Event Track, which costs 1100 CoD Points. This allows them access to special Operators and rewards like the recent Seth Rogen Operator skin. However, with Black Ops 7 (CoD 2025), this system could go extinct, as per the latest rumor.

If true, this could be seen as an attempt at streamlining the paid-track process so that players don't have to purchase special event tracks. However, the other side of this argument is that now players would have to pay just to play certain LTMs in Black Ops 7, even though it is just paying for the Battle Pass.

The intel comes from a popular source that has previously provided reliable information. However, so far, neither Activision nor Treyarch has given any word regarding the development of the next game in the franchise.

Edited by Niladri Roy
