How to unlock the Highly Decorated animated camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Highly Decorated animated camo has been introduced as the first free unlockable camo in Black Ops 6 and Warzone through the Blaze of Glory event. This long-awaited return of free camo rewards began on May 6, 2025, at 10 am PT and will run until May 15, 2025. During the event, players can earn several rewards by completing specific objectives tied to each unlock.
This article focuses on the Highly Decorated animated camo and explains how to unlock it for free in both Warzone and Black Ops 6.
How to get the Highly Decorated animated camo for free in Warzone and Black Ops 6
The Highly Decorated animated camo is a mastery reward, which means you must unlock all other event rewards to earn it. There are a total of 11 rewards in the Blaze of Glory event, including this camo. To unlock all 10 rewards, you’ll need at least 255 Blaze Bucks, an event-specific currency. You can earn Blaze Bucks by playing any major mode of your choice: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
In BO6 Multiplayer and Zombies mode, Blaze Bucks drop randomly from defeated enemies.
For Warzone players, this specific currency isn’t earned through eliminations. Instead, you’ll need to open supply caches to find them.
This is a straightforward requirement that can be completed quickly. There are no complex objectives; just gather enough Blaze Bucks and redeem all the rewards through the event tab.
Additionally, if you own the BlackCell Battle Pass, you’ll unlock an exclusive variant called Highly Decorated BlackCell. Once you unlock the standard, free-for-all version of the camo, the BlackCell variant will be automatically granted to eligible owners.
Both camos feature stunning animated designs. The standard version, available to all players, has a purple theme, while the BlackCell variant has a golden finish.
