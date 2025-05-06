How to unlock Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6

The Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6 was revealed during the Season 3 Reloaded announcement but wasn’t released at the time. However, with the Blaze of Glory event now live, the Perk is available as part of the event rewards. The event went live on May 6, 2025, at 10 AM PT and will run for 10 days, concluding on May 15, 2025, at 10 AM PT.

Ad

This event offers several rewards, including this new Perk, free weapon camos, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade for BO6 Zombies, and more.

This article will focus on the Vendetta Perk and how you can unlock it in Black Ops 6.

How to get the Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6

To unlock the Vendetta Perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you need to collect 20 Blaze Bucks, a limited-time event currency required to unlock rewards.

Ad

Trending

Guide to unlocking the Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

The process is simple and can be done across all major game modes: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone.

Ad

In Multiplayer and Zombies, eliminate enemy players or zombies to make them drop Blaze Bucks. Simply walk over the dropped currency to collect it. However, not every kill guarantees a drop, as Blaze Bucks are dropped randomly.

In Warzone, the system works differently. Blaze Bucks aren’t dropped by eliminated players; instead, you must open supply caches to find them.

Once you've collected enough Blaze Bucks, head to the Event tab to redeem the Vendetta Perk. The rewards are hidden, so you'll need to choose the correct item to unlock it.

Ad

Look for the reward that costs 20 Blaze Bucks; specifically, the fourth item in the second row. Once unlocked, the perk will be added to your inventory and ready for use in-game.

Also read: Slept-on MW2 SMG is secretly overpowered in Verdansk after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

About the Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6

This Perk is a Recon-type (Blue) Perk that occupies Perk Slot 2. When equipped, it reveals the last known position of the enemy who killed you. Upon respawning, the killer’s location will be marked for a short duration, giving you a chance to track them.

Ad

If you successfully eliminate your killer, you’ll earn a bonus score.

However, if the enemy has the Vigilance Perk equipped, they will not be marked, making Vigilance a counter to Vendetta.

Also read: How to unlock the Frost Blast Field Upgrade in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Talukdar Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.



Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.



Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks. Know More