How to unlock Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6

The Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6 was revealed during the Season 3 Reloaded announcement but wasn’t released at the time. However, with the Blaze of Glory event now live, the Perk is available as part of the event rewards. The event went live on May 6, 2025, at 10 AM PT and will run for 10 days, concluding on May 15, 2025, at 10 AM PT.
This event offers several rewards, including this new Perk, free weapon camos, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade for BO6 Zombies, and more.
This article will focus on the Vendetta Perk and how you can unlock it in Black Ops 6.
How to get the Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6
To unlock the Vendetta Perk in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, you need to collect 20 Blaze Bucks, a limited-time event currency required to unlock rewards.
The process is simple and can be done across all major game modes: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone.
In Multiplayer and Zombies, eliminate enemy players or zombies to make them drop Blaze Bucks. Simply walk over the dropped currency to collect it. However, not every kill guarantees a drop, as Blaze Bucks are dropped randomly.
In Warzone, the system works differently. Blaze Bucks aren’t dropped by eliminated players; instead, you must open supply caches to find them.
Once you've collected enough Blaze Bucks, head to the Event tab to redeem the Vendetta Perk. The rewards are hidden, so you'll need to choose the correct item to unlock it.
Look for the reward that costs 20 Blaze Bucks; specifically, the fourth item in the second row. Once unlocked, the perk will be added to your inventory and ready for use in-game.
About the Vendetta Perk in Black Ops 6
This Perk is a Recon-type (Blue) Perk that occupies Perk Slot 2. When equipped, it reveals the last known position of the enemy who killed you. Upon respawning, the killer’s location will be marked for a short duration, giving you a chance to track them.
If you successfully eliminate your killer, you’ll earn a bonus score.
However, if the enemy has the Vigilance Perk equipped, they will not be marked, making Vigilance a counter to Vendetta.
