How to claim free Season 3 Reloaded bundles in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass)

Warzone and Black Ops 6 players can now claim their second Warzone PS Plus Pack in Season 3 Reloaded for free. This offer is exclusive to the subscribers of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass. The first exclusive pack was released in February 2025. Alongside the new pack, two previously released bundles will be available for free, including the Silent Sands and Bladed Shadow collections.
This article will explain how to claim a free Combat Pack 2 in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded if you have PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass.
Note: The PS Plus and Game Pass subscriptions carry a cost, with both starting at $10. However, the pack itself is free.
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded: PS Plus Pack 2
The Warzone and Black Ops 6 PS Plus Pack can be claimed for free as long as you are subscribed to either PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass. Here are detailed steps:
- If you're subscribed to PS Plus, go to the official PlayStation Store website and look for Call of Duty: Warzone – PlayStation Plus Pack 2 in the search box on your top right.
- Alternatively, you can also click this link to get to the page. You can purchase it from this page for free.
- If not, you can also find the pack in the Add Ons in your Black Ops 6 listing on the home page.
- Xbox players must be subscribed to either Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass to claim it. If you are subscribed, the bundle will automatically appear in your game account.
- If not, you may search for it on the Xbox Store to claim it.
These are simple steps you can take to get the Warzone and Black Ops 6 PS Plus Pack 2 in Season 3 Reloaded. Subscribers may already be familiar with the straightforward process. Players may be interested in knowing what the pack consists of. Here are the items included:
- 2x Operator Skins
- 4x Weapon Blueprints
- Finishing Move
- Emote
- 2x Weapon Charms
- Loading Screen
- Spray
- 2XP Token (1 hour)
- 2WXP Token (1 hour)
The pack is available from May 8, 2025, onwards, and players can now claim it. As of writing, there is no deadline to get the bundles
Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:
- Black Ops 6 Zombies reportedly has one more map left before Call of Duty 2025 releases
- How to use the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
- Call of Duty has temporarily disabled WZ Ranked Play