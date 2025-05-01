Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes: Zombie Snacks LTM, new multiplayer maps, bug fixes, and more

Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes have officially arrived. The mid-season update for Black Ops 6 has brought several changes, including the addition of brand-new multiplayer maps. With new weapons, limited-time modes (LTMs), and events, there is a lot to explore. Furthermore, Black Ops 6 Zombies has received Directed Mode for Shattered Veil alongside a brand-new LTM called Zombie Snacks. Read on to learn about the complete Black Ops 6 Season 3 patch notes.

Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded patch notes

Here are all the changes done to Black Ops 6 after Season 3 Reloaded update:

New Multiplayer Maps

Haven (6v6)

Head to a KBG safehouse established in a neglected estate, its aesthetics forgotten in favor of its usefulness as a base of operations.

Signal (6v6, 2v2)

Turn the clock back to 1968 when Pantheon moles infiltrated the Numbers Station, where water floods in through a breach in the walls and flames lap the upper walkways.

New Map Variant

Blazetown (6v6)

Jump into this trippy Nuketown variant during Season 03 Reloaded.

New Multiplayer Limited-Time Mode

Joint Operations

Ride to victory in a blaze of glory in Joint Operations, a gauntlet that challenges players across a series of Multiplayer mode variants including Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Order, and Kill Confirmed.

Catch your breath during breaks throughout the match, shifting the play of the game by adding modifiers that affect every Operator, including a +420 Score Bonus, 3rd Person, Visual Impairment, Double Health, Hardcore, Paranoia Sounds, Low Gravity, Double Jump, and Increased Movement Speed.

Battle in 6v6 across all five modes, their order randomized at the start of each match. Compete for two minutes in each mode, ending when one team reaches the Score Limit or at the conclusion of all five modes. The team with the most points wins the game.

New Weapon (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Ladra - SMG (Event Reward)

Full-auto submachine gun. Extreme rate of fire, excellent range, and low recoil. Headshots can help offset lower base damage.

New Attachment

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion (Event Reward)

Converts the Goblin Mk2 into a fully automatic weapon with explosive rocket ammunition. Splash damage capabilities come at the expense of bullet velocity and rate of fire.

New Multiplayer Perk

Vendetta - Recon (Event Reward)

On respawn, mark your killer’s last known position for a short duration. Get a bonus score for eliminating that enemy. The Vigilance Perk counters being marked by Vendetta.

Directed Mode: Shattered Veil

Get some extra guidance when taking on the Main Quest in Shattered Veil with the arrival of Directed Mode in Season 03 Reloaded. Head to Colton Hall in the wooded hills above Liberty Falls and deliver the Sentinel Artifact to S.A.M. with a maximum round cap of 15.

New Zombies Limited-Time Mode

Zombie Snacks

Whet your appetite in the Zombie Snacks limited-time mode, challenging Operators to keep their energy reserves up while aiming to enter a flow state, providing extra power for slaying the undead.

Play Zombie Snacks on all five maps, including Shattered Veil, The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Terminus, and Liberty Falls, in both Standard and Directed playlists with the following gameplay changes:

Energy Meter: In Zombie Snacks, your Operator’s health bar is replaced with an energy meter which depletes when taking damage or moving. The energy meter does not passively recharge. For that, you need food.

In Zombie Snacks, your Operator’s health bar is replaced with an energy meter which depletes when taking damage or moving. The energy meter does not passively recharge. For that, you need food. In Standard, your energy depletes when moving or taking damage. Jumping, mantling, sliding, and diving all deplete energy on use. In Directed Mode, your energy only depletes when taking damage.

Replenish your energy by eating snacks (+50), drinking Perks (+150), or chewing a GobbleGum (+50). Other health-based features will also refill energy, such as the Stimshot (+50) and the Light Mend Ammo Mod (+5 per glyph, +10 with the Extra Strength Augment).

The Jugger-Nog Perk will increase your total energy bar.

Food Items: Eat food to partially replenish your energy meter, dropped by downed enemies and found throughout the map.

Eat food to partially replenish your energy meter, dropped by downed enemies and found throughout the map. Specials, Elites, and HVTs are guaranteed to drop three snack items.

Refrigerator Powerup: When activated, all eliminated zombies will drop food items for a short period of time. Nobody’s going hungry when this Power-Up drops.

When activated, all eliminated zombies will drop food items for a short period of time. Nobody’s going hungry when this Power-Up drops. Flow Mode: Eliminate 10 zombies without taking damage to enter a flow state. Operators in the flow inflict plenty of extra damage and gain special boosts, such as improved handling and movement. Take any damage, and the flow state is lost. We suggest you turn up your music for this one.

Eliminate 10 zombies without taking damage to enter a flow state. Operators in the flow inflict plenty of extra damage and gain special boosts, such as improved handling and movement. Take any damage, and the flow state is lost. We suggest you turn up your music for this one. Earn GobbleGum rewards upon the first completion of the Main Quest in Standard or Directed Mode on any map:

Directed: A custom collection of 4 GobbleGums per map.

A custom collection of 4 GobbleGums per map. Each contains one high-rarity GobbleGum and 3 GobbleGums of other rarities.

15,000 XP per map, for a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.

Standard: A custom collection of 6 GobbleGums per map.

A custom collection of 6 GobbleGums per map. Each contains one high-rarity GobbleGum and 5 GobbleGums of other rarities.

15,000 XP per map, for a total of 75,000 XP across all maps.

New Field Upgrade

Frost Blast (Event Reward)

Create a blizzard that deals lethal frost damage on activation and slows enemies that enter it.

This Field Upgrade can be used in all five Zombies maps along with the previously accessible Field Upgrades, assuming it is chosen as part of your Loadout, or swapped via the menu during a game.

Frost Blast: Major Augments

Ice Slick

Enemies within the blizzard may be knocked down.

Frost Cast

The blizzard moves forward when activated.

Flash Freeze

Normal enemies within the blizzard will be frozen solid and are killed when damaged.

Frost Blast: Minor Augments

Extension

Significantly increases blizzard duration.

Frostbite

Increase damage to frozen enemies.

Extra Charge

Increase max charges by one.

New Events

High Art (Launch)

Join actor, comedian, and filmmaker Seth Rogen on an epic High Art journey. Earn XP in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Call of Duty: Warzone while the event is live to earn rewards like the new Ladra SMG.

Blaze of Glory (Launch Window)

Collect Blaze Bucks dropped by eliminated enemies. Redeem your bucks for rewards, including the new Vendetta Perk, the Frost Blast Field Upgrade, and the “Highly Decorated” Weapon Camo with an additional variant for Season 03 BlackCell owners.

Movement

Addressed an issue where slide to prone was not properly working with the Hybrid and Tap to Slide settings.

Weapons (Multiplayer & Zombies)

Season 03 Reloaded weapon balancing is focused around the new Season 03 weapons, as well as some follow up adjustments to the Goblin Mk2 and TR2. We are also bringing some improvements to LMGs. As always, thank you for your continued feedback on weapons in BO6.

Assault Rifle Adjustments

Goblin Mk2

We are giving the Goblin Mk2 higher Neck, Upper Torso, and Upper Arm multipliers to improve its 3-shot kill potential in the Max Damage Range. We intentionally avoid using body multipliers on most weapons in BO6 to keep gunfights feeling consistent. In this case we feel it’s appropriate to reward accuracy on the Goblin Mk2, especially given the new damage profile introduced in Season 03.

Adjustments

Now has a Neck damage multiplier of 1.3x.

Now has an Upper Torso damage multiplier of 1.1x.

Now has an Upper Arm damage multiplier of 1.1x.

Kilo 141

The Kilo 141 is getting a small reduction to its Max Damage Range. The base TTK is the same in the Max Damage Range and Mid Damage Range 1, but headshots become less effective.

Kilo 141 Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 23 Damage (0 - 31.8m)

Post-Patch: 23 Damage (0 - 26.7m) ⇩

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 21 Damage (31.9 - 55.9m)

Post-Patch: 21 Damage (26.8 - 55.9m)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 19 Damage (>55.9m)

Post-Patch: 19 Damage (>55.9m)

CR-56 AMAX

The CR-56 AMAX will now take one more headshot to reduce TTK in the Medium Damage Range.

The TTK in the Medium Damage Range with no headshots remains the same, but 3 headshots are now required to reduce the TTK in that range.

CR-56 AMAX Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 30 Damage (0 - 24.1m)

Post-Patch: 30 Damage (0 - 24.1m)

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 29 Damage (24.2 - 48.3m)

Post-Patch: 28 Damage (24.2 - 48.3m) ⇩

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 23 Damage (>48.3m)

Post-Patch: 23 Damage (>48.3m)

SMG Adjustments

C9

We are increasing the damage ranges and reducing the recoil penalty on the C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags. We are also increasing the damage in the Mid Damage Range 1 to allow a single headshot to reduce TTK. The goal is to make this a viable mid-range option for the C9.

C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 28 Damage (0 - 16m)

Post-Patch: 28 Damage (0 - 18.5m) ⇧

Medium Damage Range 1

Pre-Patch: 23 Damage (16.1 - 26.7m)

Post-Patch: 24 Damage (18.6 - 29.2m) ⇧

Medium Damage Range 2

Pre-Patch: 19 Damage (26.8 - 38.1m)

Post-Patch: 19 Damage (29.3 - 40.6m) ⇧

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 16 Damage (>38.1m)

Post-Patch: 16 Damage (>40.6m)

Additional Adjustments

Vertical recoil penalty reduced from 40% to 20%.

Saug

The Drop Time (the time it takes for the weapon to go off screen when switching to another) was longer on the Saug than intended. This has been fixed to align with the other SMGs.

Adjustments

Drop Time improved from 0.5s to 0.3s.

Quick Drop Time (used for Fast Hands perk) improved from 0.4s to 0.2s.

Shotgun Adjustments

ASG-89

In the Season 03 update we made changes to the ASG-89 to reduce cases where you accidentally queue an additional shot when spamming the trigger. The implementation caused an unintended reduction to the effectiveness of the Rapid Fire attachment, which we are correcting here.

Rapid Fire Attachment Adjustment

Rate of Fire improvement increased from 3% to 5%.

LMGs in Black Ops 6 have a very short delay before they can fire, also known as a Pre-Fire Delay. The delay is one of a few factors that limit the effectiveness of aggressive play with the class when compared to other automatic weapons like ARs and SMGs. LMG Fast Mag attachments will now reduce the Pre-Fire Delay, which will improve the responsiveness of builds that look to mitigate these class limitations. These values do not display in Gunsmith, so we are including current values for all LMGs here.

LMG Adjustments

PU-21

Adjustments

Pre-Fire Delay is 20ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 10ms (50% reduction).

Fast Mag II: Now removes Pre-Fire Delay (100% reduction).

XMG

Adjustments

Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 25ms (25% reduction).

Fast Mag II: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 17ms (50% reduction).

GPMG-7

The GPMG-7 does not have Fast Mags to improve its Pre-Fire Delay, but it is receiving a small buff to its headshot multiplier. It will now only take two headshots to reduce its TTK, and just one with the CHF Barrel.

Adjustments

Pre-Fire Delay is 33ms (unchanged).

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.15x to 1.2x.

Attachments

CHF Barrel: Headshot multiplier increased from 1.25x to 1.35x.

Feng 82

Adjustments

Pre-Fire Delay is 25ms (unchanged).

Attachments

Fast Mag I: Now reduces Pre-Fire Delay to 19ms (25% reduction).

Marksman Rifle Adjustments

SWAT 5.56

The Grau Conversion for the Swat 5.56 has been performing significantly ahead of other weapons in Multiplayer. We want to preserve the gameplay feel of this weapon conversion as much as possible, so for now we will be reducing its Max Damage to slow down the base TTK in the Max Damage Range. However, it will only require one headshot in this range to improve the TTK back to its previous value.

Swat 5.56 Grau Conversion Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 28 Damage (0 - 30.5m)

Post-Patch: 24 Damage (0 - 30.5m) ⇩

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 22 Damage (30.6 - 48.3m)

Post-Patch: 22 Damage (30.6 - 48.3m)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 18 Damage (>48.3m)

Post-Patch: 18 Damage (>48.3m)

Tsarkov 7.62

Like with the ASG-89, Rapid Fire caught an unintended nerf on the Tsarkov 7.62 when we improved shot queuing back in Season 2 Reloaded. This is being corrected to its previous effectiveness.

Attachment Adjustments

Rapid Fire: Rate of Fire improvement increased from 4% to 9%.

TR2

Overall, we are happy with the current state of the TR2 after its Season 03 buffs. We think it can still use another adjustment to help it fully shine, so we’re giving it a significant recoil improvement.

Adjustments

View Kick Strength improved significantly.

Sniper Rifle Adjustments

HDR

We have seen a lot of player feedback about the HDR feeling weak in Multiplayer. As with all the Season 03 weapons, our primary goal was to be as true to original feel of the HDR as possible, but this presents some challenges when adapting it to a longer TTK. We opted to maintain the HDR’s great handling and limit the one-hit potential to the upper torso and above.

Based on your feedback, we are increasing the damage on the HDR to help improve its consistency. The new damage profile matches the LW3A1 Frostline. We are also reducing the rechamber animation interrupt time to be more intuitive, which will help address some perceptions of the weapon not firing when it looks like it should. With these changes we expect the HDR to sit very favorably within the sniper class. We want each sniper rifle to have its place in Black Ops 6, so we will assess the balance within the class as the season continues.

HDR Damage Adjustments

Maximum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 102 Damage (0 - 101.6m)

Post-Patch: 104 Damage (0 - 88.9m) ⇧⇩

Medium Damage Range

Pre-Patch: None

Post-Patch: 102 Damage (89 - 127m) (New)

Minimum Damage Range

Pre-Patch: 99 Damage (>101.6m)

Post-Patch: 95 Damage (>127m) ⇩⇧

Special Adjustments

Nail Gun

General

Addressed an issue where the Nail Gun was not centered when held in ADS.

Melee Adjustments

Kali Sticks

The original Drop Time (the time it takes for the weapon to go off screen when switching to another) for the Kali Sticks was very slow when compared to other Black Ops 6 melee weapons. We have updated this to match now.

Adjustments

Drop Time improved from 0.83s to 0.25s.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Dealership: Addressed an issue where a box truck door in the Backlot spawn was inadvertently closed.

Modes

Addressed an issue where all players would not receive score for capturing a Headquarters.

Addressed an issue where only the first player on a zone would be properly rewarded Score and segment stats in Control.

Perks and Wildcards

Addressed an issue where a Scorestreak Weapon would be stowed after performing a melee when paired with the Close Shave Perk.

Addressed an issue where the Assault Pack would not replenish Launcher ammunition when paired with the Flyswatter Wildcard.

Equipment

Addressed some cases where explosive damage could be dealt through surfaces.

Scorestreaks

Reduced score earned from Chopper Gunner Eliminations from 50 to 25.

Ranks + Prestige

Addressed an issue that was causing the Prestige 10 icon to display for players who had just reached Prestige Master.

Prestige Master levels now display in orange in the KillCam, Best Play, and Scoreboard.

Camos

A counter displaying Gold Camo progress toward Diamond has been added to the Camo Hub for each Weapon Class. Once Diamond has been achieved for the displayed Weapon Class, the counter then switches to display the number of Diamond camos earned for that Weapon Class.

Mastery Badges

Mastery Badges can now be tracked via the Challenge Tracking system, and will display in the Lobby Challenge Panel and via the In-Game Menu Challenge Panel after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Up to 10 Mastery Badges can be tracked. If players have less than 10 Badges tracked the tracker will automatically display Mastery Badges that are near completion to assist.

Access the “Tracked & Near Complete” list for Mastery Badges from the Lobby Challenge Panel after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Challenges and Medals

Addressed an issue where players could earn the Wall Bang Medal when killing a teammate in modes where friendly fire is enabled after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the Bomb Squad Medal was not properly awarded for destroying both bombsites in Demolition after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

UI

Party Size Warnings

Added a warning icon and information for party sizes that are incompatible with a playlist.

Ranked Play

Rejoin

Players will be able to rejoin Black Ops 6 Ranked Play matches if they disconnect after the match has started. Players will have five minutes to Rejoin, and teammates will receive a reduced SR Loss if a matchmade teammate rejoins but they lose the match.

Ranked Play Combat Record added, which tracks stats and match history from BO6 Ranked Play matches only – including SR history of your most recent 10 matches.

Addressed an issue where players could unintentionally "Live Ping" enemies in Ranked Play.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues.

ZOMBIES

Maps

Shattered Veil

General

Increased rewards from the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Fixed visual glitches caused by the “Fog Rolling In” Easter Egg after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from taking damage from the Microwave Trap.

Updated the UI on the Teleporter Prompt to match other Teleporters after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where an audio log in Shem’s Henge could only be interacted with from one side.

Addressed a visual issue with a tree in the Motor Court.

Addressed an issue with some floating jerrycans in the Distillery after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that prevented some Xbox platforms from being able to see the Der Wunderfizz machine on the Tac-Map and Minimap.

Main Quest

Addressed an issue where The Essence Bomb could return to the Key Item list when loading a save after placing it after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the player would need to pick up the Sconce again after loading a save after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the energy siphon progress UI for the Explosive Canister in the Main Quest could re-appear after loading a save where it was already completed after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Weapons

Addressed an issue where a Ray Gun could not be used to start the 3rd encounter in the Wunderwaffe DG-2 Easter Egg after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the crosshairs for the Wunderwaffe DG-2 were not present when aiming down sights in 3rd person.

Addressed an issue where Invulnerability Sigils from the Ray Gun Mark II-P could float above the ground in some areas.

Enemies

Addressed an issue where loading a save would restore armor on damaged Elder Disciples.

Addressed an issue where certain zombies charmed by Brain Rot would move slower than intended.

Addressed an issue that could prevent Doppleghasts from tracking the player.

Addressed an issue where an Abomination could spawn before the round started when loading a save.

Final Encounter

Addressed an issue where Energy Mine with the Turret Augment would shoot at Richtofen.

Addressed an issue where the boss could move the player around while downed.

Addressed an issue that prevented damage and damage values from appearing when using melee to attack the boss’s legs.

Addressed an issue where some visual particle effects would remain after skipping the cutscene.

Addressed an issue where critical damage from a Chopper Gunner was lower than non-critical damage against the boss.

Terminus

Addressed an issue where the Void Cannon trap could teleport a player while using a Mutant Ejection.

Addressed an issue where the secondary fire for the Beamsmasher could be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Liberty Falls

Addressed an issue that allowed the Thrustodyne M23 to be used infinitely under certain conditions.

Citadelle des Morts

Directed Mode

Addressed an issue where the guide would not highlight the first crystal in the light puzzle in the Dining Hall.

The Tomb

Addressed some locations that would be considered out of bounds when placing equipment.

Addressed an issue that could restart the Parasite Trial when transitioning to a Special Round.

Weapons

Added the base version of the Ray Gun Mark II to the Mystery Box weapon pool.

Addressed an issue where loading a save would re-enable Pack-a-Punch camos if they were toggled off after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where removing attachments from a Weapon Blueprint that is set as a Zombie Build would not remove the attachments in-game after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Perks

General

Addressed an issue that allowed players to duplicate perks.

Double Tap

Double Jeopardy Augment

Prevented Double Jeopardy from activating from Wonder Weapons and melee hits as it is only supposed to activate from normal shots.

Equipment

Stim Shot

Removed the text “Recharges on a cooldown.” from the description.

Field Upgrades

Tesla Storm

Addressed an issue where the Lithium Charged Augment would cause Players without the Augment to have their Tesla Storm display as if the augment was applied.

Support

Death Machine

Addressed an issue where loading a save would not retain the correct amount of ammo in a Death machine.

Mangler Cannon

Addressed an issue where swapping out a Mangler Cannon awarded from the Support Group GobbleGum for a different Scorestreak and picking it back up would reduce the ammo to 1 after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

LDBR

Addressed an issue that displayed the warning “Air space is too crowded.” when the scorestreak was usable after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Mutant Injection

Fixed an invulnerability exploit when using Mutant Injection and Aether Shroud simultaneously after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

GobbleGums

Reduced GobbleGum machine cooldown from 5 minutes to 10 seconds.

Sped up the GobbleGum machine activation sequence so you can retrieve your GobbleGum within 2 seconds after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that would prevent the Time Out GobbleGum from skipping a round if used at the start of a new round after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from applying when also activating a Wonderbar GobbleGum.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Crate Power GobbleGum from functioning properly after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Loot

Addressed an issue where a Self-Revive Kit could not be equipped directly from a S.A.M. Trial Reward Crate after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

UI

Addressed an issue where the “Track Next Camo” and “Untrack Next Camo” button would not be immediately present when viewing the Tracked & Near Complete tab after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that could prevent equipped Ammo Mods from displaying when loading a save after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that could prevent the Exfil Timer from appearing.

Addressed some visual issues that occurred in Loadouts when Prestiging in Zombies after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Graphics

Addressed an issue where reloading the Game Over CR-56 AMAX Weapon Blueprint while in Aether Shroud could case a second floating weapon to appear after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where using the Enduring Radiance Augment for the Healing Aura Field Upgrade would result in blown-out effects after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue where the chandelier in the Shattered Veil Grand Foyer was not present on PS4 after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Audio

Shattered Veil

Addressed an issue where a line from Carver would not play during the Wonder Weapon Quest after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Zipline sound effect from playing when using the Zipline in 3rd Person after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

Addressed an issue that prevented Operator callouts when pinging the teleporter.

Stability

Addressed various stability issues after Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded update.

