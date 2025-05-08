How to use the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Call of Duty has finally introduced the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Initially, the feature was supposed to arrive with Season 3. But it was delayed, and now, after over a month in Season 3, it has arrived in the games. So, what exactly does the Base Blueprint swap feature do in the games? The answer is in the name.

It enables you to customize your weapons with skins that have been obtained from Blueprints. Suppose you have a Blueprint for the XM4 and you prefer the skin it comes with. Now, you can equip that skin on the base XM4 and set up a custom loadout for it. You don't have to stick to the attachments the Blueprint initially came with.

But that's not all. If you have a Blueprint you prefer but want to change the skins for its attachments, you can do that too. We take a closer look at how you can use the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Guide to using the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here's a step-by-step guide to using the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Base weapon skin swap

Using the new Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To switch the base skin using this feature, follow these steps:

First, launch Call of Duty and navigate to the game mode you like. For the purpose of this guide, we'll use Black Ops 6 Multiplayer as our mode.

Now, head over to the Weapons tab and select Loadouts .

tab and select . Select any loadout and find the weapon you want to use the Base Blueprint swap feature with.

feature with. Once selected, go to the Gunsmith menu for that weapon.

for that weapon. Navigate to the Customize tab at the top, and you will find a new section here called Skins .

tab at the top, and you will find a new section here called . Click on it and then select Build . Here, you will find all the Blueprints you have for that gun.

. Here, you will find all the Blueprints you have for that gun. Select the Blueprint skin you like, and voila! The skin will be applied to that weapon and you can now customize it any way you like.

Attachment skin swap

Using the Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone to customize attachments (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To swap attachment skins, follow these steps:

Follow the aforementioned steps till it's time to pick a weapon. Here, unfortunately, you can only pick Blueprints, and base weapon variants won't count.

Go to the Customize tab and find Skins .

and find . Now, you will have the option to swap skins for each individual attachment for that Blueprint.

That's it. If you followed the steps above, you will be able to equip any skin from a Blueprint of a weapon for your build. However, there are a few things to note. This will only be applicable for Black Ops 6 weapons. In Warzone, you cannot use this feature for MW3 or MW2 weapons. Moreover, you can only use skins for a weapon for which you already own a Blueprint.

So, for instance, if you own a Blueprint skin for the DM-10, you cannot use its skin with the C9. You can only use it with the DM-10 Marksman Rifle. The same is true for the attachments.

That covers everything you need to know about the new Base Blueprint swap feature in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

