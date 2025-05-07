"I am begging y'all, can we get some new servers?" - Nadeshot calls out Call of Duty over server issues and cheating in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Popular content creator and former COD pro Nadeshot recently called out Call of Duty, raising concerns over the state of the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update. In a short 1 minute 32 seconds clip on X, Nadeshot discusses the problems he has been facing in the game recently and urges Call of Duty to look into the issues and resolve them soon.

Speaking about the poor state of servers and cheaters after the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, Nadeshot stated,

"We're still playing on tick rates that are comparable to what we would have probably played on back in 2010? Can we please? I don't know what we gotta do. If we gotta get a new hosting service, if we gotta go sign up for some new service, I am begging y'all guys. I'm 20 minutes into a game getting lagged out because a hacker just died, and they don't want to see us win. Please, ladies and gentlemen, I'm begging y'all, can we get some new servers? Thank you."

Nadeshot compared the tick rate of the current-gen Warzone servers to those present in 2010, hinting that it is high time they upgraded the servers. He also claimed that hackers can compromise the entire server, as they don't want others to win.

Nadeshot criticizes Call of Duty after Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update over poor state of servers and cheaters

In a recent video on X, Nadeshot called out Call of Duty as his experience after the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update has been quite unimpressive. The content creator expressed the issues that he had been facing with the title and requested that Call of Duty resolve them at the earliest.

The video in question was intended to be a public message to Call of Duty, as he started off by stating his recent experiences in-game and what he has been up to recently in Call of Duty. He started off the video by greeting COD and stated the following,

"Hey Call of Duty! What's up, I'm really enjoying Ranked Verdansk, genuinely. I'm having a great time, but just a little bit of feedback, and this is somebody, I think I might be your number one microtransaction customer. I buy almost every bundle that comes out, dude, and people are gonna get on me about that, but I love imaginary colors in digital video games, I love all the skins."

Nadeshot claims that he has been having a great time with Ranked Play on Verdansk, but it isn't how he would like to be. It also emphasizes the fact that he spends a lot on microtransactions in the shooter, which was just a humorous addition.

He then continued speaking about the problems he had been experiencing and mentioned,

"Guys, I'm pretty sure Call of Duty is the only game in 2025 where one person in a lobby full of 149 other people can decide, 'Hey, I just died and I don't want anybody else to get any dough from this game, so I'm gonna lag out the entire server' okay? Once again, I don't think I have played a game in my entire life where this was possible. I've never been lagged out of a game on Valorant, Counter Strike, Marvel Rivals, Rainbow Six. I mean, you name it. This is an exclusive Call of Duty experience."

He mentioned that in a game like Warzone, where 150 players compete to be the last man standing, one cheater can ruin the experience for everyone on the server by lagging them out. He added various other titles he had played, such as Valorant and Rainbow Six, and stated that he has yet to see anything like this in those titles.

He claimed that this experience is exclusive to Call of Duty, where one cheater can control an entire lobby by simply lagging out the entire server, affecting all players in the lobby.

Unfortunately, just like Nadeshot, numerous players have reported similar issues after the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

That just about covers everything that Nadeshot had to say about the latest Call of Duty game after the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

