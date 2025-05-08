Warzone Ranked Play has been temporarily disabled after the latest playlist update. On May 8, 2025, Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) announced on X that it has disabled the Ranked Play mode in Warzone temporarily. At the time of writing, the developers have not specified when it will return.

This article explores more on this development.

Why did Call of Duty disable Warzone Ranked Play?

Call of Duty has temporarily disabled Warzone Ranked Play for two significant reasons. After the Season 3 Reloaded update, several players took to online forums to raise concerns over server issues. Call of Duty acknowledged that it was not an isolated incident, and its servers were actually at fault, causing disconnections in matches.

Secondly, players weren't being rewarded with Ranked SR correctly. Although they met all the criteria to earn Skill Rating points, the game did not reward them accurately and often awarded them low SR. As a result, gamers weren't able to rank up and quickly became frustrated with the mode.

Fortunately, Call of Duty noticed this and decided to disable the mode, investigate the cause of the issues, and resolve them quickly. For now, however, we don't have a specific date or timeline for when the game mode will return to the title.

That covers all we know about the temporary removal of the Warzone Ranked Play mode.

