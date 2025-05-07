CoD devs finally acknowledge constant Warzone server crash after Season 3 Reloaded update

After the launch of Warzone Season 3 Reloaded, many players began experiencing server crashes and disconnections from matches. The developers acknowledged the problem on May 6, 2025, but did not provide an explanation at the time. However, on May 7, 2025, at around 10 am PT, they shared an update via their official X handle.

According to the post, the developers are actively investigating the issue and working to identify its root cause. Read on to learn more.

CoD devs are investigating the Warzone server crash to identify the root cause

According to a recent post, the developers clarified that the ongoing server crashes are not the result of any known malicious attacks or external threats like DDoS. Instead, the issue stems from an internal bug introduced with the Season 3 Reloaded update. Their official statement reads:

"We understand the frustration caused by ongoing server crashes and want to clarify that these issues are not due to known malicious attacks or activity."

They further confirmed that the bug was shipped with the Season 3 Reloaded update and emphasized that they are actively investigating the issue. An update to address the server crashes will be provided as soon as possible.

This is currently a major concern, and the developers have prioritized resolving it. Season 3 has been significant for Warzone, particularly with the return of the popular Verdansk map, which helped revive the game's fanbase. The Reloaded update also introduced Ranked Play, making the season even more critical. If the server issues persist, it could negatively affect the game’s reputation and potentially lead to another drop in player count.

Warzone has already been under pressure since the Black Ops 6 integration, especially during Season 1, which saw a spike in hacker activity. However, Seasons 2 and 3 brought significant anti-cheat improvements and features like cross-play Ranked Play, match forfeits, and more.

If the current problem continues, the game could suffer another setback. The developers must identify the root cause and resolve it quickly.

Currently, many players are speculating that the crashes are caused by cheaters. However, the recent post from Call of Duty was meant to clarify that the issue is not due to cheating, but rather an internal bug that was unintentionally introduced with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

