How to complete Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone

You can complete the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone to get access to top-tier weapons and other loot. Season 3 Reloaded has brought several mysteries with the release of the Verdansk map that you can uncover to enhance your in-game experience. However, this Easter egg could help new and seasoned players alike.
With that said, this article explains how to complete the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone.
Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone explained
Completing the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone is straightforward. First, you must locate the Sea Treasures Token on the map. To get this, travel to the southern edge of the map, along the shoreline, just below the Hills Point of Interest.
The token doesn't have a single spawn location and can be found in multiple areas along the shoreline, including one near the scattered boats. Keep searching the area — it's fairly easy to spot them. Once the Sea Treasures Token is found, keep it in your inventory, as it's crucial for the next step.
Also read: How to get Seth Rogen Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
How to find the slot machine in Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone
The next and final step of the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone is to find the slot machine in Verdansk. This machine can be located inside a small gas station, bordering the Promenade point of interest. To save time, you can use a vehicle, as this location is far from the spot where you found the token.
Also read: High Art event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them
After reaching the location, you must get to the entrance of the gas station where the slot machine is placed. Interact with it by using the Sea Treasures Token. Doing this will reward you with a random reward and will finally signal the completion of the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone. The rewards range from top-tier weapon supplies, scorestreaks, or cash.
This Easter egg doesn't have a permanent reward but grants access to high-tier loot. This includes legendary weapons, which will help you dominate the competition in the game. However, you must remain vigilant, as other players will also be trying to complete the Easter egg quest in Verdansk.
Also read: How to complete the Storage Town locked room Easter egg in Warzone Verdansk
That's all there is to know about completing the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone.
Check out the links below for more Call of Duty articles from Sportskeeda:
- Everything new coming to Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
- Warzone might not include highly anticipated feature in Verdansk in Season 3 Reloaded update
- Fan-favorite MW3 LTM will send Verdansk to new highs in Season 3 Reloaded
- WZ and Black Ops 6 Season 3 Reloaded pre-load details: Everything you need to know