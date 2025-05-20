COD fans found new movement tech in Black Ops 6 files again, and it's more than just wall running

Forget wall running, COD fans have now found a new movement tech in the Black Ops 6 game files. Previously, leakers and dataminers discovered that the code for wall running was already in the Black Ops 6 game files, a feature reported to arrive with Black Ops 7 (Call of Duty 2025). However, after further digging, it was discovered that they consisted of codes that allowed users to double-jump mid-air as well, which is quite close to the movement seen with jetpacks featured in earlier COD releases.

Read on to learn more about this report and what it means for Black Ops 7 and its gameplay features.

Black Ops 7 (COD 2025) might feature double-jump tech, suggests Black Ops 6 datamines

Trending

According to a recent report by @Kivikou on X, Black Ops 7 (COD 2025) could feature the ability for players to double-jump in mid-air. The leaker shared footage of the feature in action. They shared a video of them wall-running in the Firing Range of Black Ops 6, followed by them performing double-jumps mid-air.

Expand Tweet

Also read: All Verdansk Bunker locations in Warzone (May 2025)

Now, it is not a new gameplay mechanic, and similar technologies were featured in games like Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, and Infinite Warfare. However, back in the day, it was only possible due to jetpacks.

According to the leaks, the upcoming COD game is semi-futuristic, and although it is rumored to feature wall running, there are no reports of jetpacks being in the title as of yet. But because leakers have already found code for the next Call of Duty in the current game's files, it is possible that we might see jetpacks as well.

However, it is far-fetched, and we'll most likely see wall running with double-jumps with some thrusters at most.

That said, do note that details mentioned in the article are from leaks, and there is the possibility of some or none of these features making it to the final release later this year. Hence, our readers are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.

Read more: Classic BO2 Zombies mode could return with Black Ops 6 Season 4, suggests new teaser

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, read the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More