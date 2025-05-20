COD fans found new movement tech in Black Ops 6 files again, and it's more than just wall running

Forget wall running, COD fans have now found a new movement tech in the Black Ops 6 game files. Previously, leakers and dataminers discovered that the code for wall running was already in the Black Ops 6 game files, a feature reported to arrive with Black Ops 7 (Call of Duty 2025). However, after further digging, it was discovered that they consisted of codes that allowed users to double-jump mid-air as well, which is quite close to the movement seen with jetpacks featured in earlier COD releases.
Black Ops 7 (COD 2025) might feature double-jump tech, suggests Black Ops 6 datamines
According to a recent report by @Kivikou on X, Black Ops 7 (COD 2025) could feature the ability for players to double-jump in mid-air. The leaker shared footage of the feature in action. They shared a video of them wall-running in the Firing Range of Black Ops 6, followed by them performing double-jumps mid-air.
Now, it is not a new gameplay mechanic, and similar technologies were featured in games like Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, and Infinite Warfare. However, back in the day, it was only possible due to jetpacks.
According to the leaks, the upcoming COD game is semi-futuristic, and although it is rumored to feature wall running, there are no reports of jetpacks being in the title as of yet. But because leakers have already found code for the next Call of Duty in the current game's files, it is possible that we might see jetpacks as well.
However, it is far-fetched, and we'll most likely see wall running with double-jumps with some thrusters at most.
That said, do note that details mentioned in the article are from leaks, and there is the possibility of some or none of these features making it to the final release later this year. Hence, our readers are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt.
