COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

The COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is now underway. This is the final in-game event in Season 3 Reloaded and brings a host of new content for players to unlock. These can be availed as rewards for finishing certain tasks in the game. Some of these rewards include Emblem, Calling Cards, a Weapon Blueprint, and many more.

Needless to say, all of these events are completely free to unlock, and all you need to do to earn them is complete a few challenges. Now, let's take a closer look at all the rewards that you can avail in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All rewards in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to unlock them

Here are all the rewards that you can avail in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the tasks you need to complete to unlock them:

Challenge 1, Reward: "Team Rally" Animated Emblem

Multiplayer: Earn 50,000 Score

Earn 50,000 Score Zombies: Extract 105,000 total Essence when Exfiling

Extract 105,000 total Essence when Exfiling Warzone: Loot 40 Caches

Challenge 2, Reward: "Covered Sixes" Animated Calling Card

Multiplayer: Win 5 matches

Win 5 matches Zombies: Complete 40 Rounds

Complete 40 Rounds Warzone: Complete 5 matches

Challenge 3, Reward: "Embattled" Spray

Multiplayer: Intercept enemy projectiles with the Trophy System or Restock teammates with the Assault Pack 15 times

Intercept enemy projectiles with the Trophy System or Restock teammates with the Assault Pack 15 times Zombies: Open 20 Doors

Open 20 Doors Warzone: Restock 15 teammates with the Munitions Box, Armor Box, or Utility Box

Challenge 4, Reward: 1 Hour Double XP Token

Multiplayer: Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks

Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks Zombies: Use Frenzied Guard 40 times

Use Frenzied Guard 40 times Warzone: Activate 20 UAV or Counter UAV Killstreaks

Challenge 5, Reward: "Reinforced" Weapon Sticker

Multiplayer: Destroy 15 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades

Destroy 15 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades Zombies: Use Healing Aura 10 times

Use Healing Aura 10 times Warzone: Complete 7 Contracts

Challenge 6, Reward: 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Multiplayer: Get 5 Savior Medals

Get 5 Savior Medals Zombies: Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active

Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active Warzone: Buy Back or revive 5 players

Challenge 7, Reward: "Plated Pride" Weapon Charm

Multiplayer: Get the highest score in a match

Get the highest score in a match Zombies: Get 350 kills with a Pack-a-Punched weapon

Get 350 kills with a Pack-a-Punched weapon Warzone: Purchase 5 Loadout Drops

Mastery Reward: "All Chipped Out" animated Weapon Blueprint

Complete all seven challenges

Exploring all the rewards in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

These are all the challenges in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. You can attempt these in any order you like and in any game mode of your preference. Once you complete all seven challenges, you will unlock the All Chipped Out animated Blueprint for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle.

Do note that this is a limited-time event, and so are the rewards. The event started on May 15, 2025, and will continue until May 29, 2025. i.e., until the end of Season 3 Reloaded. Hence, if you like these rewards and want to add them to your profile, it is highly recommended to get started on the grind right now.

That's it. That covers just about everything that you need to know about the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

