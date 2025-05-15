COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

The COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is now underway. This is the final in-game event in Season 3 Reloaded and brings a host of new content for players to unlock. These can be availed as rewards for finishing certain tasks in the game. Some of these rewards include Emblem, Calling Cards, a Weapon Blueprint, and many more.
Needless to say, all of these events are completely free to unlock, and all you need to do to earn them is complete a few challenges. Now, let's take a closer look at all the rewards that you can avail in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
All rewards in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to unlock them
Here are all the rewards that you can avail in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the tasks you need to complete to unlock them:
Challenge 1, Reward: "Team Rally" Animated Emblem
- Multiplayer: Earn 50,000 Score
- Zombies: Extract 105,000 total Essence when Exfiling
- Warzone: Loot 40 Caches
Challenge 2, Reward: "Covered Sixes" Animated Calling Card
- Multiplayer: Win 5 matches
- Zombies: Complete 40 Rounds
- Warzone: Complete 5 matches
Challenge 3, Reward: "Embattled" Spray
- Multiplayer: Intercept enemy projectiles with the Trophy System or Restock teammates with the Assault Pack 15 times
- Zombies: Open 20 Doors
- Warzone: Restock 15 teammates with the Munitions Box, Armor Box, or Utility Box
Challenge 4, Reward: 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Multiplayer: Call in 20 UAV or Counter UAV Scorestreaks
- Zombies: Use Frenzied Guard 40 times
- Warzone: Activate 20 UAV or Counter UAV Killstreaks
Challenge 5, Reward: "Reinforced" Weapon Sticker
- Multiplayer: Destroy 15 Scorestreaks, Equipment, or Field Upgrades
- Zombies: Use Healing Aura 10 times
- Warzone: Complete 7 Contracts
Challenge 6, Reward: 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- Multiplayer: Get 5 Savior Medals
- Zombies: Get 150 kills after reloading with Speed Cola active
- Warzone: Buy Back or revive 5 players
Challenge 7, Reward: "Plated Pride" Weapon Charm
- Multiplayer: Get the highest score in a match
- Zombies: Get 350 kills with a Pack-a-Punched weapon
- Warzone: Purchase 5 Loadout Drops
Mastery Reward: "All Chipped Out" animated Weapon Blueprint
- Complete all seven challenges
These are all the challenges in the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. You can attempt these in any order you like and in any game mode of your preference. Once you complete all seven challenges, you will unlock the All Chipped Out animated Blueprint for the AMES 85 Assault Rifle.
Do note that this is a limited-time event, and so are the rewards. The event started on May 15, 2025, and will continue until May 29, 2025. i.e., until the end of Season 3 Reloaded. Hence, if you like these rewards and want to add them to your profile, it is highly recommended to get started on the grind right now.
That's it. That covers just about everything that you need to know about the COD Endowment Got Your Six event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
