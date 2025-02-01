Warzone has a new long-range meta weapon after XM4 nerf

The XM4 was widely considered the best assault rifle in Warzone during Season 1, but extensive nerfs have significantly reduced its effectiveness. Its maximum, medium, and minimum damage ranges were all lowered, balancing its overpowered nature. As a result, new options have emerged, with the AMES 85 assault rifle taking center stage after receiving a buff in Season 2. Featuring solid damage, range, control, and minimal recoil, it is now one of the best choices for long-range encounters in Warzone.

This article will provide the best Warzone AMES loadout for long-range combat.

Best AMES 85 long-range loadout to use in Warzone Season 2

The AMES 85 is a great weapon, and with Season 2, it received a buff that slightly increased its leg and headshot multipliers, improving its overall damage output. It now outperforms the XM4 with better damage and TTK across all ranges, along with minimal recoil, improved ADS speed, and faster sprint-to-fire speed.

The recommended loadout includes eight attachments, so equipping the Gunfight Wildcard is necessary to unlock the additional three attachment slots.

AMES 85 in WZ (Image via Activision)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel

Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Fire Mods: 5.56 Nato Overpressured

5.56 Nato Overpressured Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Optic: Willis 3x

The Compensator improves vertical recoil control, stabilizing the weapon during sustained fire and making it more effective for long-range encounters.

The Gain-Twist Barrel increases bullet velocity, reducing bullet travel time and drop, which enhances accuracy and makes hitting distant targets easier.

The Vertical Foregrip significantly reduces horizontal recoil, which is harder to control than vertical recoil. This helps minimize weapon shake, making long-range engagements more manageable.

The 5.56 NATO Overpressured Fire Mods further increase bullet velocity, reinforcing this build’s effectiveness for long-range combat.

The Commando Grip enhances handling by improving aim-down-sight (ADS) speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Balanced Stock boosts mobility without drawbacks, increasing strafing speed, overall movement speed, hip-fire movement speed, and aim-walking speed.

The Extended Mag II is crucial for long-range fights. While base magazines hold 30 rounds and fast mags improve reload speed, they aren't as effective for sustained engagements. The Extended Mag II provides a 60-round magazine, ensuring you have enough ammo in long-range battles.

The Willis 3x optic offers a 3x magnification, making it easier to track and engage distant enemies. However, this is a personal preference, so you can swap it for an optic that suits your playstyle.

