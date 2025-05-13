Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes: Zombies Augment fixes, High Art event extended, and more

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes are here, and the updates can be downloaded by simply loading the games. This isn't a major patch by any means, and it focuses on fixing numerous aspects of the games that the community has been requesting for a while. Apart from that, the High Art event has also been extended with this update.

To sum it up, the patch includes many minute changes and quality-of-life updates that are certain to improve the average player experience. To learn more about all the changes with the Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch, make sure to read below.

Warzone May 13 patch notes

Given below are the Warzone May 13 patch notes:

Events

High Art

The High Art Event now ends on May 22.

Movement

We’ve resolved an issue that caused incorrect aim down sight speeds while prone and crouching.

Ranked Play

Public Events

As previously mentioned, Restock is replacing Fire Sale in Circle 3.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause revive time to be longer than intended on downed teammates.

Fixed an issue allowing players to use emotes in Ranked Play. These are restricted in Ranked Play to prevent players’ from gaining an unfair advantage.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting the “How Prestige Works” button in the Prestige menu while queueing for a match.

Fixed an issue causing Operator voice over to play without a cooldown.

Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes

Here's what has changed after the Black Ops 6 May 13 patch:

Global

Events

High Art

The High Art Event now ends on May 22.

UI

Addressed an issue that prevented players from selecting the “How Prestige Works” button in the Prestige menu while queueing for a match.

Multiplayer

Perks

Addressed an issue that could prevent players from changing the Perk selected for the Perk Greed Wildcard.

UI

Addressed an issue where the stats displayed when loading into a Hardcore match could be incorrect.

Addressed an issue where the wrong icon would be displayed if an enemy was using Flak Jacket.

CODCaster

Addressed an issue where the Obituary would not properly display the player’s name in CDL modes.

Addressed an issue where Control point information would be missing.

Addressed an issue where bomb icons would be missing in Search & Destroy.

Addressed an issue where the hill timer would be missing in Hardpoint.

Zombies

Perks

PhD Flopper

PhD Slider Augment

Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the PhD Slider Augment from functioning properly.

Tribologist Augment

Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the Tribologist Augment from functioning properly.

Closed an exploit where players could have a Multiplayer Perk active.

"The team is still investigating the cause of an issue with the Reactive Armor Augment for Jugger-Nog and will deploy a fix as soon as possible."

Ammo Mods

Cryo Freeze

Ice Cloud Augment

Addressed an issue where Ice Cloud could activate when not using the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.

Field Upgrades

Frost Blast

Doubled base duration from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Reduced kills to charge from 90 to 75.

Aether Shroud

Extra Charge Augment

Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the Extra Charge Augment from functioning properly.

Ammo Mods

Free Fire

Added a short delay between firing Underbarrel attachments.

"This closes a nasty exploit that allowed players to melt bosses way faster than intended. We won’t shame anyone who took advantage while this was possible... but you know what you did."

That covers everything that you need to know about the latest Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch.

