Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes: Zombies Augment fixes, High Art event extended, and more

The Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes are here, and the updates can be downloaded by simply loading the games. This isn't a major patch by any means, and it focuses on fixing numerous aspects of the games that the community has been requesting for a while. Apart from that, the High Art event has also been extended with this update.
To sum it up, the patch includes many minute changes and quality-of-life updates that are certain to improve the average player experience. To learn more about all the changes with the Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch, make sure to read below.
Warzone May 13 patch notes
Given below are the Warzone May 13 patch notes:
Events
- High Art
- The High Art Event now ends on May 22.
Movement
- We’ve resolved an issue that caused incorrect aim down sight speeds while prone and crouching.
Ranked Play
- Public Events
- As previously mentioned, Restock is replacing Fire Sale in Circle 3.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause revive time to be longer than intended on downed teammates.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to use emotes in Ranked Play. These are restricted in Ranked Play to prevent players’ from gaining an unfair advantage.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from selecting the “How Prestige Works” button in the Prestige menu while queueing for a match.
- Fixed an issue causing Operator voice over to play without a cooldown.
Also read: When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?
Black Ops 6 May 13 patch notes
Here's what has changed after the Black Ops 6 May 13 patch:
Global
Events
- High Art
- The High Art Event now ends on May 22.
UI
- Addressed an issue that prevented players from selecting the “How Prestige Works” button in the Prestige menu while queueing for a match.
Multiplayer
Perks
- Addressed an issue that could prevent players from changing the Perk selected for the Perk Greed Wildcard.
UI
- Addressed an issue where the stats displayed when loading into a Hardcore match could be incorrect.
- Addressed an issue where the wrong icon would be displayed if an enemy was using Flak Jacket.
- CODCaster
- Addressed an issue where the Obituary would not properly display the player’s name in CDL modes.
- Addressed an issue where Control point information would be missing.
- Addressed an issue where bomb icons would be missing in Search & Destroy.
- Addressed an issue where the hill timer would be missing in Hardpoint.
Zombies
Perks
- PhD Flopper
- PhD Slider Augment
- Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the PhD Slider Augment from functioning properly.
- Tribologist Augment
- Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the Tribologist Augment from functioning properly.
- Closed an exploit where players could have a Multiplayer Perk active.
"The team is still investigating the cause of an issue with the Reactive Armor Augment for Jugger-Nog and will deploy a fix as soon as possible."
Ammo Mods
- Cryo Freeze
- Ice Cloud Augment
- Addressed an issue where Ice Cloud could activate when not using the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod.
Field Upgrades
- Frost Blast
- Doubled base duration from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.
- Reduced kills to charge from 90 to 75.
- Aether Shroud
- Extra Charge Augment
- Addressed an issue where loading a saved game would prevent the Extra Charge Augment from functioning properly.
Ammo Mods
- Free Fire
- Added a short delay between firing Underbarrel attachments.
"This closes a nasty exploit that allowed players to melt bosses way faster than intended. We won’t shame anyone who took advantage while this was possible... but you know what you did."
Read more: Can you get banned for teabagging in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
That covers everything that you need to know about the latest Warzone and Black Ops 6 May 13 patch.
For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:
- Call of Duty is reportedly cracking down on Cronus Zen to curb cheating in Warzone and Black Ops 6
- New Warzone glitch lets you equip the Ghost and Tempered Perks at the same time
- How to complete the Sea Treasures Token Easter egg in Warzone
- Why Call of Duty should bring back Weekly Challenges for Black Ops 6 and Warzone