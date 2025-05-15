Top Warzone Ranked player allegedly caught boosting SR

The Top (#1) Warzone Ranked player was allegedly caught boosting Skill Rating (SR) and teaming in the game. Recently, @CCoryy_ on X, shared a video titled Here’s the #1 Ranked WZ player SR boosting, showcasing two teams in Ranked Play teaming up to boost SR for each other. One of them was KRAM, who is currently ranked number one in the Top 250 leaderboard.
Read on to learn more about the video in question and how it potentially exposes some of the top players in the game boosting SR.
SR boosting allegations surface against Top Warzone Ranked player
The video shows KRAM, who is currently the top Warzone Ranked player, teaming up with another team to boost their SR. The two teams can be seen in the match killing each other, leaving one player alive from each team. Then, they go on to buy back the teammates, and this cycle continues.
The acts seen in the video (teaming and boosting) clearly go against Call of Duty's Code of Conduct and are in direct violation of the Competitive Integrity rules and codes.
For those unaware, Skill Rating determines one's position on the Top 250 Leaderboard and is awarded based on the player's position and eliminations in a match. According to the rule set, one can earn up to 150 SR per match from kills, which is the cap in Warzone Ranked Play.
Hence, if one is teaming up, killing each other, and reviving, they can easily hit the 150 SR cap, which goes to their overall SR for the season and, thus, lets them climb higher on the Top 250 Leaderboard. The player in question, i.e., KRAM, currently has 15982 SR and is ranked globally number one.
That covers everything you need to know about the recent allegations of the top Warzone Ranked player boosting SR.
