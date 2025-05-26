Can you wall run in Black Ops 6?

Simply put, no, you cannot wall run in Black Ops 6. That is the official stance so far, but the answer is a bit complicated. If you have been keeping up with the latest developments in Call of Duty, you might have come across media that shows wall running in action. However, most of them were instances of glitches and users who had managed to tweak the game code to take advantage of the feature. It is not an intended feature.
So, how did users manage to get the wall running feature in Black Ops 6? Well, it's kind of a long story. But don't worry, we'll cover everything that you must know in this article.
How were players able to wall run in Black Ops 6?
The story of players being able to wall run in Black Ops 6 is rather an unfortunate one. Call of Duty pushed an update in Season 3 Reloaded that contained the code for their upcoming 2025 release. Upon data mining these files, leakers uncovered that developers had included a code that enabled wall running. However, this feature isn't for Black Ops 6 and was intended for the upcoming game.
Also read: Grapple hooks, wingsuits might also be returning to Call of Duty 2025 alongside wall running, and it's Black Ops 4 all over again
Soon enough, leakers were able to enable this feature in the title unofficially. It was only possible in the firing range and private matches. Needless to say, Call of Duty noticed the problem and quickly patched it.
Some users who had the older unpatched files can use the feature in the title. But they won't be able to get the latest updates or play online. So, yes, although some tech-savvy users datamined the files, and they were able to wall run in the game, it is no longer possible to do so, and officially, Black Ops 6 does not support it.
Hence, to reiterate, no, you cannot wall run in Black Ops 6, and it isn't a part of the game's official feature set.
Read more: COD fans found new movement tech in Black Ops 6 files again, and it's more than just wall running
That covers everything that you must know about whether players can wall run in Black Ops 6.
