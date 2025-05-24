  • home icon
  • Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 to reportedly have only one Camo reward event

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 to reportedly have only one Camo reward event

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 24, 2025 15:23 GMT
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 may not see more than one Camo reward event (Image via Activision)
Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 might just feature only one Camo reward event. According to @CODWarfareForum on X, a well-reputed Call of Duty leaker, the upcoming season will have only one event that will allow fans to earn a Camo as a reward. However, they spoke solely of Season 4, and we don't know what the mid-season update (Season 4 Reloaded) has in store.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 may get just only get one Camo reward event

Although @CODWarfareForum on X hasn't stated which Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 event will bring a Camo reward, based on the official artwork for all the Season 4 events, it will likely be Rivals. This event is scheduled to kick off on June 12, 2025, and it will be XP based.

In this event, players must collect XP across different modes, and rewards will be unlocked for each XP milestone reached. Although we cannot say for certain, the Camo reward will likely be the Mastery Reward and would feature a BlackCell variant for the same.

Call of Duty fans have long been requesting that developers introduce more Camo reward events. Modern Warfare 3 (2023) excelled at this and delivered numerous Camo rewards to fans. Fans wanted the same to continue with Black Ops 6. But it hasn't happened yet. So far, only one Black Ops 6 event has awarded fans with a Camo reward, i.e., in the Blaze of Glory event.

If CODWarfareForum's claim holds true, moving forward, this trend may not change anytime soon.

Rishabh Kalita

Edited by Angad Sharma
