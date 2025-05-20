Haunting of Verdansk is reportedly coming back in Warzone and here's what we know

The highly anticipated Haunting of Verdansk event is reportedly returning to Warzone. Popular data miner, COD Warfare, shared a post on their X account, claiming that the Haunting of Verdansk will return to the game this Halloween. It was first introduced in MW Season 6 and Warzone in 2020, which changed the Verdansk map into a spooky version for Halloween.
Read on to know more about the Haunting of Verdansk and its floating rumors of coming back in Warzone.
Note: This article is based on rumors and leaked information. Readers are advised to take the details herein with a grain of salt until official confirmation.
Haunting of Verdansk is allegedly making a comeback in Warzone
This special event in CoD features the darker side of the map, Verdansk. While players are usually focused on gunfights, this event introduces a new horror adventure and various challenges in the game. A recent post by @CODWarfareForum suggests Haunting of Verdansk may return this All Hallows Eve.
According to them, the developers have already added this event into the game files, indicating its apparently imminent arrival. During this event, players mainly focused on various missions and modes, which provided them with opportunities to earn in-game rewards.
Some missions, like "Trick or Treat," are designed to find specific supply crates located around the map to get Halloween-themed rewards, including a weapon blueprint. The gameplay becomes more thrilling as players go through the map, encountering ghosts in various locations, including buildings and trains.
If the rumor turns out to be true, players can look forward to a wave of new content, including themed bundles, weapon blueprints, and various creepy items, similar to those featured in the previous event.
