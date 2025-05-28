You can get the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, but for a price

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 are bringing the OG Stitch skin from BOCW. The skin has a few additional effects, but the base model is the one featured in the original Warzone. The catch? Well, it's not free and Call of Duty has it locked behind a paywall. You are expected to pay approximately $30 to get this Operator skin in the upcoming season.

Ad

Read on to learn more about how you can get your hands on the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.

How to get OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

To unlock the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, you must buy the Season 4 BlackCell Battle Pass. It's an instant unlock, and it will be awarded to your account right after you confirm the purchase. The skin is called Supermax BlackCell.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim it

It is the exact same skin from Black Ops Cold War with a few additional effects. For instance, Stitch, with this skin equipped, appears otherworldly, with purple flames emitting from his body.

While it does maintain the original base skin, these additions do give the character a rather ghostly appearance, which is reflected quite well with the pale grey skin of the Operator that this BlackCell variant provides.

Ad

That said, if you want to unlock just the base variant of Stitch, it's an instant reward for buying the Battle Pass, which is around $10 or 1100 CP. However, if your intent was to get hold of the OG Stitch skin, you must spend $30, and unfortunately, you won't be able to trade your Call of Duty points for it.

Nevertheless, the skin looks amazing and if you're willing to shell out $30 for it, you can do so by purchasing it directly from your Battle Pass page/in-game stores. You can also grab the BlackCell Battle Pass from your platform's respective storefronts.

Ad

Read more: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 pre-load details: Everything we know

That covers just about everything that you must know to get the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More