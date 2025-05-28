You can get the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, but for a price

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 are bringing the OG Stitch skin from BOCW. The skin has a few additional effects, but the base model is the one featured in the original Warzone. The catch? Well, it's not free and Call of Duty has it locked behind a paywall. You are expected to pay approximately $30 to get this Operator skin in the upcoming season.
Read on to learn more about how you can get your hands on the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
How to get OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4
To unlock the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, you must buy the Season 4 BlackCell Battle Pass. It's an instant unlock, and it will be awarded to your account right after you confirm the purchase. The skin is called Supermax BlackCell.
It is the exact same skin from Black Ops Cold War with a few additional effects. For instance, Stitch, with this skin equipped, appears otherworldly, with purple flames emitting from his body.
While it does maintain the original base skin, these additions do give the character a rather ghostly appearance, which is reflected quite well with the pale grey skin of the Operator that this BlackCell variant provides.
That said, if you want to unlock just the base variant of Stitch, it's an instant reward for buying the Battle Pass, which is around $10 or 1100 CP. However, if your intent was to get hold of the OG Stitch skin, you must spend $30, and unfortunately, you won't be able to trade your Call of Duty points for it.
Nevertheless, the skin looks amazing and if you're willing to shell out $30 for it, you can do so by purchasing it directly from your Battle Pass page/in-game stores. You can also grab the BlackCell Battle Pass from your platform's respective storefronts.
That covers just about everything that you must know to get the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4.
