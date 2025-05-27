How many people play Warzone (May 2025)?

The number of people playing Warzone in May 2025 is anywhere between 25,000 to 100k. According to Steam Charts, the 24-hour peak as of May 27, 2025, stands at just over 90,000 players. However, this number is subject to fluctuation. Perhaps the strongest and most consistent rise in the number of players came when Verdansk was released again in Warzone in April.
In April 2025, the player count went over 114,000 for Call of Duty Warzone. The return of the original map has certainly brought back old players and helped retain many of the newer ones.
Warzone's current player count in May 2025
Getting the exact player count for a game like Warzone is difficult. Primarily, this is because of the lack of data and the game's structure. Warzone is available across multiple platforms, primarily on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Getting monthly data for console players is difficult, and they account for roughly 70% of the players (Xbox and PS5 combined).
Roughly over 20 million people own the game, according to estimates made by a series of trackers such as PlayTracker and SteamSpy.
To make an estimattion of Warzone's players globally across platforms, it would be anywhere between 1 million to 3 million, with console players contributing the most.
The data is an estimate from various sources online. However, since official data is scarce, especially for consoles, the number should be taken with a grain of salt as it only represents a rough estimate.
That being said, the numbers have seen a downward trend in May 2025, which can be a result of the excitement surrounding Verdansk slowly drowning, even though it is a beloved map. The numbers will likely rise again with the release of Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, set to come out on May 29, 2025.
Overall, Warzone is still a very popular game, and the coming update willl likely push the numbers to greater highs.
