What could Stitch's return possibly mean in Call of Duty? Warzone and Black Ops 6 lore explained

Stitch has been confirmed to headline Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4 as an Operator. However, his miraculous return has many stumped. For fans who are new to the series, Vikhor "Stitch" Kuzmin was part of the extended storyline of Black Ops Cold War. According to the official story, he was affiliated with Perseus, the main antagonistic faction in the game.
However, he was later captured and shot by Russell Adler. To everyone's surprise, Stitch survived and is now returning to Black Ops 6 and Warzone in Season 4. But this has raised a few eyebrows about how he came back from the dead. Moreover, many are also wondering about what his purpose will be in Season 4.
How does Stitch's return fit into Warzone and Black Ops 6 lore?
Stitch has a major role to play in Warzone and Black Ops 6 lore. In the Season 3 Outro trailer, fans were given numerous hints as to why the iconic Black Ops villain is returning to the games. But before we get into how he fits into the current games in the series, let's quickly discuss how he might have survived the aftermath with Adler.
In the original cinematic from Cold War, we aren't actually shown Adler taking out Stitch. The screen simply turns to black with a firing sound, with Adler pointing his gun at Stitch. So, it's possible that Adler actually didn't shoot him.
Right before this scene, he speaks about how Perseus is an ideology, and even if he were killed, the antagonists would have won.
This might have made Adler realize that killing him won't end Perseus, and it might have resulted in keeping him alive, locking him in a remote facility in Iceland, as it was shown in the recent Season 3 Outro trailer.
Coming to the present day, Frank Woods and Adler are now Rogue Black Ops and are being hunted by the CIA. Fortunately, they found a way to clear their names as the bad guys since they managed to find the list of all the Pantheon (the antagonist faction in Black Ops 6) agents that have infiltrated the CIA.
But there's a catch. These names on this list are in an old Soviet cipher, and even their best couldn't decipher it. However, all hope isn't lost. Adler then talks about a specialist who can decipher these names, and this specialist is none other than the Operator Stitch.
Hence, Stitch might not return as a bad guy this time around though, and instead, he could be in cahoots with Rogue Black Ops. It is also worth noting that Stitch is the "numbers" guy, and he brainwashed Adler back in the Cold War. Furthermore, it is also possible that Perseus and Pantheon are working together, as it is implied that Stitch, being a Perseus agent, is capable of decoding Pantheon's work.
It won't be far-fetched to assume he might play a significant role in an upcoming in-game event, through which we might finally get access to Bunker 00. At the moment, it remains inaccessible and no one has been able to solve the code to enter it. Maybe, just maybe, Vikhor is the specialist who deciphers this code for us and shows us what's hidden inside Bunker 00.
That covers everything that you need to know about the return of the iconic villain in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4. Do note that this article is speculative and may not reflect the final storyline.
