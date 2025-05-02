Iconic Call of Duty antagonist is reportedly returning to Warzone and Black Ops 6

Call of Duty's iconic Stitch operator is reportedly coming back to Warzone and Black Ops 6. In a recent leak by @HeyImAlaix, Stitch is returning to Call of Duty in Season 4. The datamined information in the file says, “t10_rus_pl_stitch”, which does indicate that the character is possibly arriving in the game soon. However, Activision is yet to reveal anything about Stitch's potential return, so take this information with a grain of salt.

Read on to learn more about Stitch's potential return to Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Stitch might become a playable character in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4

One of the most notorious antagonists in the Black Ops saga has not been seen in the game for a while. Last time, Call of Duty added the character as the first post-launch release in Black Ops: Cold War, and Stitch also played a crucial role in Verdansk getting nuked in Warzone.

Stitch was also a part of Black Ops: Cold War's Season 1 Battle Pass. In the last cutscene that Stitch was featured in, it was revealed that he had several sleeper agents inside Verdansk. Later, during the confrontation with Adler, he shot Stitch from behind. However, it was never really revealed whether he actually died or not.

Given that Adler came back in Black Ops 6 and that Call of Duty has also brought back Verdansk from the grave, there is a high possibility that we might see Stitch's return in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

With the leaker's datamined information in hand, the speculation seems like a high possibility. What do you think of Stitch's possible return in Warzone and Black Ops 6? Let us know in the comment section.

