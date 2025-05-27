  • home icon
  • Call of Duty News
  • Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are collaborating for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are collaborating for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified May 27, 2025 15:04 GMT
Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch join forces to deliver fans new content in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)
Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch join forces to deliver fans new content in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are joining hands to bring new content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Recently, @DRRMacintosh on X, who is a Weapons and Combat Designer at Sledgehammer Games, posted that they had worked along with Treyarch to bring new weapons and Conversion Kits in Season 4 of the games.

Ad

Sledgehammer Games assisted Treyarch in bringing new content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

@DRRMacintosh on X claims that they had exclusive collaboration with Treyarch to design content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Upon being questioned by other Call of Duty fans, they said that they worked solely on designing the weapons and Conversion Kits, and had no part in creating the animations for them or their sounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: Call of Duty is giving away a free Weapon Blueprint to Black Ops 6 and Warzone players, here's how to claim

For those wondering, five new weapons and four fresh attachments are joining the games in Season 4. As for the weapons, they include LC10, FFAR 1, Essex Model 07, Olympia Shotgun, and Pickaxe.

In the attachments section, we have the G-Grip, Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod, SVD Full Auto Mod, and TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit.

Ad

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sledgehammer Games, the lead studio behind Modern Warfare 3, revolutionized the weapon customization system by introducing new Conversion Kits that allowed players to completely alter their weapons.

With the community's expectations from Treyarch to bring content that lives up to the standard that SHG set with Modern Warfare 3, it is possible that developers at Treyarch decided to work with Sledgehammer Games to design weapons for their Season 4 content to meet player expectations. After all, SHG had nailed it back in the day in that aspect.

Ad

At the time of writing, we aren't sure if future seasons will see similar collaborations between studios. That said, we would definitely love to see the Call of Duty studios working together to bring what's best for the players.

Read more: When does Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4 start?

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

About the author
Rishabh Kalita

Rishabh Kalita

Twitter icon

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications