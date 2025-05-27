Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are collaborating for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4

Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are joining hands to bring new content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Recently, @DRRMacintosh on X, who is a Weapons and Combat Designer at Sledgehammer Games, posted that they had worked along with Treyarch to bring new weapons and Conversion Kits in Season 4 of the games.
@DRRMacintosh on X claims that they had exclusive collaboration with Treyarch to design content for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4. Upon being questioned by other Call of Duty fans, they said that they worked solely on designing the weapons and Conversion Kits, and had no part in creating the animations for them or their sounds.
For those wondering, five new weapons and four fresh attachments are joining the games in Season 4. As for the weapons, they include LC10, FFAR 1, Essex Model 07, Olympia Shotgun, and Pickaxe.
In the attachments section, we have the G-Grip, Stryder .22 3-Round Burst Mod, SVD Full Auto Mod, and TR2 CQB Auto Conversion Kit.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Sledgehammer Games, the lead studio behind Modern Warfare 3, revolutionized the weapon customization system by introducing new Conversion Kits that allowed players to completely alter their weapons.
With the community's expectations from Treyarch to bring content that lives up to the standard that SHG set with Modern Warfare 3, it is possible that developers at Treyarch decided to work with Sledgehammer Games to design weapons for their Season 4 content to meet player expectations. After all, SHG had nailed it back in the day in that aspect.
At the time of writing, we aren't sure if future seasons will see similar collaborations between studios. That said, we would definitely love to see the Call of Duty studios working together to bring what's best for the players.
